Timothée Chalamet To Return As Host Of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Timothée Chalamet will make his second stint as host of NBC’s Saturday Night Live on November 11 with musical guest Boygenius, the indie supergroup comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus.
With Dune 2, originally slate for this November, delayed to March 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Chalamet next movie is Wonka, which opens Dec. 8. While there is a momentum for a deal to be reached between the studios and the actors’ union, it is unclear whether the SAG-AFTRA strike will be over by Nov. 11 so Chalamet can promote the Warner Bros. movie on SNL.
Chalamet made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on December 12, 2020.
