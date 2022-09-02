Timothée Chalamet One-Ups Himself in a Backless Look at Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty; Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet proved he is a fashion icon at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

On Friday, the 26-year-old actor arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film Bones and All in a custom blood red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann.

The bold look included a shimmering backless halter top — with an attached scarf around the neck — and matching fitted trousers.

The Lady Bird star completed the look with black boots, an assortment of bracelets and silver rings.

Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival

The design appeared to be inspired by Ackermann's Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection, which was modeled entirely by women.

The internet could not get enough of Chalamet's red carpet ensemble.

"I like that he breaks certain stereotypes and creates his own style," one fan shared while another tweeted, "Timothée Chalamet is the most special sexy man alive.. no one can forget him."

Chloe Sevigny, Timothee Chalamet, Luca Guadagnino, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance attend the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

RELATED: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Make Red Carpet Fashion Magic at the Venice Premiere of 'Dune'

The show-stopping look was not the first time that Chalamet has worn a design by Ackermann.

At the Venice Film Festival premiere of Dune last year, the Oscar-nominated actor stepped out in an allover sequin black pants outfit by the designer. He completed the look with jewelry by Cartier, chic black sunglasses and polished leather boots.

In 2019, Chalamet walked the red carpet of The King at the Venice Film Festival in a silver-gray suit by Ackermann. He cuffed the pants to show off his black leather boots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Timothée Chalamet

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

RELATED: Luca Guadagnino Says His New Cannibalism Movie Has 'Nothing to Do with' Armie Hammer Allegations

Story continues

In 2021, Chalamet and Ackerman teamed up with hoodies that benefitted Afghanistan Libre, an organization that fights for the rights of women and girls in the country, according to Women's Wear Daily.

"So for a couple of years now @h.a and I have been wanting to make something," Chalamet wrote on his Instagram at the time.

He continued, "Together, in August, we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to design a hoodie where 100% of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre, a relief organization with boots on the ground that fights to safeguard women's and children's rights — as those atrocities continue to spread, we should amplify the voices of those silent soldiers."