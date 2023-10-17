Timothée Chalamet on Making Cannibalism Movie as Armie Hammer Faced Controversy: 'What Were the Chances?'

Chalamet spoke with 'GQ' about former costar Hammer; his appreciation for 'Dune: Part Two' costars Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh; and more

Cass Bird/GQ Timothée Chalamet for GQ's November 2023 cover story

For Timothée Chalamet, making 2022's Bones and All came at a strange time considering a specific bit of controversy surrounding his former costar Armie Hammer.

In an interview with GQ for the magazine's November issue, conducted before the actors' strike, Chalamet reflected on making the film, which deals with cannibalism themes, while his Call Me by Your Name costar was facing allegations of having BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies.

“I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?” said the Wonka actor, 27.

But when it came to accusations that the film was being made because of the cannibalism claims against Hammer, 37, Chalamet said, "It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this. Because this is actually based on a book.”

Cass Bird/GQ Timothée Chalamet on the cover of GQ's November 2023 issue

Along with sexual-assault and abuse allegations (which he denied), Hammer has been accused by exes of having cannibalism fantasies, which is touched on in the docuseries House of Hammer. (A rep for Hammer did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the allegations.)

Luca Guadagnino, who directed Hammer and Chalamet in 2017's Call Me by Your Name and Chalamet in Bones and All, said in August 2022 that the latter film has zero connection to anything related to Hammer's controversies.

Guadagnino was asked by Deadline whether he "anticipate(d)" the eyebrow-raising reaction on social media when he announced the project. "It didn't dawn on me. I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media," said the director, 52, in part.



That November, Guadagnino said in a Variety cover story that he "would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies," including Call Me by Your Name.

Asked if Hammer's character, Oliver, would still be included in any potential sequel, the director told Variety, "Yeah, of course."

Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures; Sayombhu Mukdeeprom/Sony Picture Classics Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All (2022); Armie Hammer in Call Me by Your Name (2017)

In his interview with GQ, Chalamet also reflected on his positive experience working on his upcoming sequel epic Dune: Part Two with Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. (He further revealed that Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland would visit the set.)

“It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too,” he said. “They’re level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood."

"And then Austin and Florence. I feel like I’m creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things," Chalamet added.

GQ's November 2023 issue is on newsstands Oct. 31.

