Timothée Chalamet And Lily-Rose Depp 'Split' And Red Carpets Will Never Be The Same

Photo credit: Getty Images

From ELLE

Not since Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg has there been a Gallic-entangled romance that has satiated our thirst for celebrity relationships quite like the rumours that Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are dating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The pair – who were first rumoured to have struck up a romantic relationship in late 2018 – have a lot in common, whether its their performances in Netflix’s The King and love of wearing designer clothes on the red carpet, or bilingual tongues.

Born in France, Chanel brand ambassador and muse Depp is the eldest child of US actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis and regularly speaks fluent French in interviews.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Chalamet is US born, with an American mother and French father, and isn’t afraid to show off French speaking skills, as seen in his tear-inducing performance in the Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name.

Here is a breakdown of the pair’s rumoured romance, from their sighting at the Venice Film Festival and prior trips to the City of Love:

April 2020: Timothée nd Lily-Rose Split

In British Vogue's May issue, the publication states that the actor is 'currently single', suggesting for the first time since he and Depp began dating that they have since split.

Representatives for each star is yet to comment on the reported split.

The actor was previously scheduled to be starring in The Old Vic's production of 4000 Miles this spring in London but the production has been postponed, as theatres have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

October 2019: Couple Rock The Red Carpet

The pair have made several appearances on the red carpet together for the premiere of their new film The King.

Photo credit: JP Yim - Getty Images

On October 3, Chalamet wore a black sequinned hoodie by Louis Vuitton, which is rumoured to have over 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins and took more than 30 hours to make, to a London premiere.

Story continues

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Depp wore a semi-sheer white halterneck top with a sheer black max-skirt. The actress teamed the look with a thin black belt and a low chignon.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

On 1st October, Depp was spotted posing in front of the cameras in a black and pink floral-printed dress with a plunging neckline while her rumoured boyfriend wore a black suit with an acid yellow turtleneck top.

On the red carpet, the 20-year-old Chanel muse said that it was 'nerve-wracking' acting opposite Chalamet.

'It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested,' she said, per the Daily Mail.

Photo credit: JP Yim - Getty Images

'It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better...

'It can be intimidating. But I think you can take it like that, or like, "How lucky am I to be working with so many people who are so great at what they do, and hopefully I can learn from them".'

September 2019: Lily-Rose And Timothée Coordinate Outfits

Arriving at the 2019 Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of The King, the pair appeared to coordinate their outfits dressing in shades of light grey and dusty pink.

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

For the occasion, Chalamet wore a head-to-toe grey two-piece suit by Haider Ackermann styled with a silver collarless undershirt and a two tonal belt. Meanwhile, Depp wore a dusty pink gown by Chanel.

The couple were seen walking alongside each other on the star-studded red carpet but posed separately for the paparazzi. However, there were several moment when they were seen gazing into each other’s eyes with beaming smiles during the evening, suggesting that love is well and truly in the air.



Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

January 2019: Timothée Stays Quiet About Romances

Chalamet dodged questions about his rumoured romance with Depp during his appearance at the Golden Globes.

When quizzed by Access Hollywood whether he would be meeting with the actor after the awards show, the Lady Bird star laughed and replied: ‘I’m here with my mum.’

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The reporter later discussed Depp with Chalamet and stated ‘Lily makes you speechless’, to which the actor replied ‘Yeah’.

Chalamet previously opened about his fear of the ‘D’ word (date), explaining to W magazine in January 2018: 'Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established.

'You can always see people on early date behaviour.'

December 2018: Lily-Rose and Timothée Walk Around Paris

The pair were spotted enjoying a stroll in Paris around Christmas time.

An image of the couple was shared on a Chalamet-inspired Instagram account in which the duo are seen wrapped up against the cold in large oversized jackets, sunglasses and enjoying an embrace in an eatery on Place du la Republique.

In 2016, Depp clarified comments regarding her sexuality, months after she featured in a campaign promoting sexual fluidity.

'That was really misconstrued, the whole thing,’ she said of the campaign in an interview with Nylon. ‘A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do.

‘I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label you sexuality; so many kids these days are not labelling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool…’

'If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid.'

October 2018: Lily and Timothée Kiss In Public

The actors were photographed kissing in the rain (romcom moment, much?) during an outing in New York City. Prior to the kiss, the stars had reportedly enjoyed dinner at NYC’s Lower West Side’s Blue Ribbon Chicken restaurants.

For the PDA moment, Chalamet wore a simple white t-shirt and jeans while her rumoured beau wore a black hooded jumper and a pink baseball cap.

Earlier that month, two separate fan account dedicated to Chalamet shared photographs of the actors with their arms around each other – one taken on the streets of New York, while the other showed the pair in a coffee shop.









September 2018: Couple Stroll Around NYC

Fan account tchallamet__ shared a photograph of the pair taking a walk in NYC months before rumours of their supposed romance came to light.

For the outing, the pair complimented each other’s looks – Chalamet dressed in a pair of pinstripe black trousers and a grey t-shirt, while Depp wore a black t-shirt and checked black and white cigarette trousers.









Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like