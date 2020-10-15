Timothée Chalamet Just Made Juicy Couture Hoodies Cool Again

Timothée Chalamet tends to be the object of our collective affections for his bone structure and acting chops. In the newest issue of GQ, however, our early 2000s obsession has melded with our current one to create an almost overwhelming preoccupation: Chalamet + a Juicy Couture hoodie.

The image (third in the carousel above) was taken upstate in Woodstock, New York, and is just one in a series you might refer to as a “whole fall mood.” It’s accompanied by a cover shoot and delightful interview with the young star about his career, fame, and at times, his hair.

Timothee Chalamet covers the November issue of GQ. More

But it’s the combination of $850 Hermes pants and the hoodie, with its familiar fit and ubiquitous “J” clasp — not to mention that it’s from Chalamet’s own wardrobe and not picked by a stylist — that has us digging through our closets and dusting off old faithful.

