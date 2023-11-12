Timothée Chalamet Goes Full Willy Wonka In Hilarious Post-Strike 'SNL' Monologue

Timothée Chalamet put his musical abilities on full display as he celebrated the actors strike ending with a “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” parody during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

The “SNL” host, who stars in the upcoming film “Wonka,” noted that actors were barred from promoting their films during the SAG-AFTRA strike before he made light of the one project he could openly speak about: a Martin Scorsese-directed perfume commercial.

“And let me tell you – when you get that call that Martin Scorsese wants to direct you, the first thing you think is, ‘Man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial,’” the actor quipped.

He declared that the strike’s conclusion has felt like a return to a “magical world where actors can once again talk about their projects” before breaking into a parody of Gene Wilder’s “Pure Imagination.”

“Come with me and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion. It’s OK, I can say, that my new film ‘Wonka’ is out in theaters December 15,’” he said before speedily referring to Hugh Grant’s “Oompa Loompa dump truck” in the film.

He later declared that the deal to end the strike bars TV shows from using artificial intelligence “to make it look like a crowd is bigger than it actually is.”

“Isn’t that right, people in the bleachers?” he asked before the broadcast flipped to a clip of a CGI audience clapping for Chalamet.

You can watch more of Chalamet’s “SNL” monologue in the clip below.

