Timothée Chalamet is first male British Vogue cover star

Timothée Chalamet has made history as the first man to appear solo on the cover of British Vogue's print edition.

The actor sports a pearl necklace on the front of this month's magazine in a shoot styled by editor Edward Enninful.

In an interview inside, Timothée reveals Leonardo DiCaprio gave him some simple career advice when they worked together on last year's Netflix comedy Don't Look Up.

"No hard drugs and no superhero movies," he says Leo told him.

Little Women star Timothée is known for his style and fashionable red carpet looks.

Enninful said he was waiting "for the moment to feel right" to have a man on the cover of the fashion monthly for the first time in its 106-year history.

He described the 26-year-old as "a young actor at the peak of his early career, who calls to mind the Deans and DiCaprios of past decades, but with a relationship to a new generation that dismantles old-fashioned notions of masculinity".

In one of the photos in the October edition, Timothée ditches his trademark curly hair for a mohawk while, in another, he can be seen in a leather jacker and leather trousers.

For the first time in British Vogue’s 106-year history, a man is flying solo on the cover. At 26, @RealChalamet is already a consummate, cool-as-they-come movie star, and in the October 2022 issue, @GilesHattersley goes in search of the real boy wonder. https://t.co/rvnqmsZIAb pic.twitter.com/4MgySi3cnV — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 15, 2022

In a video interview with Enninful, Timothée says it is an "honour" to be a Vogue cover star, joining the ranks of stars like Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

He also speaks about how the Covid pandemic made him realise that he had to deal with "real adulting" - just like everyone else.

"Taxes and the dentist and real adulting, you know?

"I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did," he says.

Timothée might be the first man to appear on the print cover solo in the UK, but some Twitter users have pointed out that Zayn Malik appeared on a digital cover in 2018.

And the magazine's sister publication, US Vogue, made headlines across the world in 2020 when his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles appeared on its cover in a dress.

Timothée became an international star after appearing in 2017 film Call Me by Your Name, which also earned him an Oscar nomination.

He's set to appear in the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel, a musical about the character's early life.

