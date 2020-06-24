Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Enjoy Sunny Getaway in Mexico

Timothée Chalamet is enjoying summer with a new partner in crime.

The actor, 24, was photographed enjoying a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Monday with actress Eiza Gonzalez.

The two stars looked beach-ready with Chalamet wearing blue briefs while Gonzalez, 30, wore an off-white bikini with black trimming.

A source tells PEOPLE the two actors flew there with friends via private jet and stayed at the Chileno Bay for five days.

"They enjoyed the luxury resort and seemed to have the best time," the source says. "They recently started hanging out and they looked happy together."

Adds the source, "They hung out in the sun, eat amazing food and relaxed. It was a fun getaway."

A different source tells PEOPLE Gonzalez split from Australian actor Luke Bracey and has been “talking on and off” with Chalamet.

The sighting comes two months after reports that the Little Women star had split from Lily-Rose Depp after one year of dating.

At the time, Chalamet said he was "currently single" in a British Vogue interview.

Although the pair, who starred together in the Netflix film The King, never commented on their relationship, they were photographed together in public on numerous occasions over the years.

Chalamet previously dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Gonzalez has previously dated Liam Hemsworth and Josh Duhamel.