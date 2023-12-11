Timothée Chalamet Continues His Style Hot Streak at “Wonka” Premiere in L.A. — See His Look!

The film, which stars Chalamet as Willy Wonka, hits theaters on Dec. 15

JC Olivera/Getty Timothee Chalamet attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Wonka.'

Timothée Chalamet continues to be a fashion hypebeast on the Wonka press tour.



The actor, 27, wore a black alligator skin jacket and matching pants as he attended the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chalamet accessorized his look with a pair of black boots, a bracelet and various rings on his fingers.

A source tells PEOPLE that Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner also attended the premiere alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Wonka.'

The Wonka press tour has been full of bold looks for Chalamet. At the Paris premiere on Dec. 2, the actor wore a metallic sheer top and black trousers.

A week earlier, Chalamet had worn a pink Tom Ford suit and candy-inspired Cartier necklace at the London premiere.

According to British Vogue, the necklace consisted of 964 emeralds, rubellites, pink tourmalines and blue opals and a white gold base made up of almost 1,000 precious stones. (The bling, the outlet said, took 450 hours to create.)

Chalamet told British Vogue that he takes a genderless approach to jewelry and fashion generally, saying, “I’ve always just worn what fits.”

At the London premiere, Chalamet talked to reporters about the challenges of playing Willy Wonka.

"The challenges were just to live and love the tone of it," he told PEOPLE. "I realized everything I've worked on [has had a] grounded seriousness to it, and here I had to loosen up and play, kind of like I did in high school, but I hadn't done in 10 years or something. So, that was the learning curve. But once it was in full swing, then it felt like we were cookin.’”

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

In addition to starring in Wonka, the actor has recently made headlines for his relationship with Jenner, 26. Romance rumors began to swirl in April 2023, with a source telling PEOPLE that they were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

The stars seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert in September. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship was “fun and uncomplicated,” adding that “he is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie.”

From there, the couple attended multiple big events together, from the US Open to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, where Jenner won the brand innovator award.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City.

In December, a source told PEOPLE that “they both try to attend important events for each other.”

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” they said, adding that Chalamet is “in awe of everything she is accomplishing.”

Jenner attended the London premiere of Wonka in support of Chalamet, although she didn’t appear on the red carpet.

Wonka is in theaters Friday.

Read the original article on People.