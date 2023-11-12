Timothée Chalamet Bursts Into Song In ‘SNL’ Monologue Acknowledging End Of SAG-AFTRA Strike

Timothée Chalamet got another turn at hosting Saturday Night Live for the second time and acknowledged the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike during his monologue.

“In a lot of ways it feels like my first time [hosting] because the last time was during COVID and that was just weird,” Chalament said. “I was wearing a mask the whole week. I don’t think Lorne Michaels knew who I was; kept calling me Winona.”

More from Deadline

Chalament continued, “But I do feel lucky to be hosting after the SAG strike ended because up until two days ago — and I know this is what we were all thinking about — actors couldn’t talk about their movies.”

The Dune star said that he was only able to talk about a commercial he starred in that was directed by Martin Scorsese.

“Let me tell you,” he added. “When you get that call, that Martin Scorsese wants to direct you, the first thing you think is, ‘Man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial.'”

As Chalamet continued his monoluge he started morphing into Willy Wonka and started singing and “shamelessly self-promote” that Wonka would be out in theaters starting December 15.

Chalamet gave a shoutout to Hugh Grant, who plays an Oompa Loompa in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel. The actor also mentioned Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and also the sequel to Dune, which he stars in.

“After spending 118 days thinking about AI, it is so refreshing to be here amongst real human beings,” he continued as he walked into the audience.

He continued, “Thanks to the enw SAG deal, TV shows can’t just use AI to make it look like a crowd is bigger than it actually is. Isn’t that right people in the bleachers?”

Story continues

CGI people are then shown as SNL audience members.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.