Timo Werner signing has 'motivated Chelsea strikers', says Olivier Giroud

Getty Images

Olivier Giroud says Chelsea's £47million signing of Timo Werner has only motivated the strikers already at the club.

Giroud has played a fringe role under Frank Lampard this term and Werner's arrival only increases the competition for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Arsenal striker looked set to leave Chelsea for Tottenham in January, but the Blues failed to find a replacement and Giroud instead stayed put. Lampard challenged the 33-year-old to seize his opportunity and he went on to play a key role for the Blues before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.

He has since signed a one-year extension at Chelsea and is determined to scrap for regular playing time, claiming he is fired up by Werner's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud told the Guardian: “He is going to be a very good signing and more motivation for strikers.”

It comes after Aston Villa boss Dean Smith backed Tammy Abraham to rise to the challenge of playing with Werner at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old makes his first return to Villa Park on Sunday after firing them back to the Premier League last season with 26 goals while on loan from Chelsea.

Abraham has scored 15 times for Chelsea this season and Smith believes he will relish Werner's arrival.

He said: "Tammy will see it as a challenge, he has got the number-nine shirt and he'll want to keep it. I don't see any reason why he can't play with Werner but who knows what Frank's (Lampard) thoughts are on his team.

"Knowing Tammy, he is a top guy with a superb attitude and a top player. He is the real deal, everything about him. He sets standards and maintains them and then tries to push them even more."

Read more

Lampard reveals conversation with Abraham over Werner arrival

Werner predicts 'very successful' Chelsea era after sealing £47m move

How Chelsea could line up with Werner, Ziyech, Havertz and Chilwell