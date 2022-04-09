Timo Werner showed he is still important to Chelsea – Thomas Tuchel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Purewal, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
  • Timo Werner
    Timo Werner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Thomas Tuchel hailed Timo Werner for proving he still has a Chelsea future with a hard-fought brace in the Blues’ 6-0 thumping of Southampton.

Werner claimed a perfect hat-trick of sorts, by striking the left post, right post and crossbar at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

But the 26-year-old kept his cool and delivered a telling double as Chelsea shook off leaking seven goals in two defeats to smash the sorry Saints.

Werner has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, and had only managed one Premier League goal before Saturday’s south coast romp.

The hard-working forward has refused to give up on his Stamford Bridge situation however, leaving boss Tuchel delighted with his latest response.

“Timo was playing in his favourite position, and he loves to play with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic,” said Tuchel.

“He has a connection to these players. He loves the double striker position, the half left position.

“It was an opponent where we could imagine we’d find spaces in behind because it was a higher attacking opponent.

“Everything was set out for him to deliver, honestly.

“It was for him to show that he’s still an important player for this group and that’s exactly what he did. It was necessary, strong but necessary.”

Mount bagged a brace for himself to add to Werner’s double, with Marcos Alonso and Havertz also on target.

Chelsea compounded last weekend’s 4-1 humbling by Brentford by slipping to a damaging 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Tuchel held lengthy talks with his players on Thursday in a bid to hit back to form, and the response was both telling and immediate.

A delighted Blues boss praised his players for rediscovering their swagger.

“It was a very good performance offensive-wise but also defensive-wise,” said Tuchel.

“It’s not only a possession game against Southampton, it’s about winning the duels, accepting the physicality.

“There was a good mix in all areas of the pitch, in mentality and commitment: it was very, very good.”

Chelsea know full well Tuesday’s second leg at Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium represents one of the tallest orders in world football.

And the Blues might have to cope without captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who has tested positive for Covid-19, and striker Romelu Lukaku who continues to battle Achilles tendon pain.

“Azpi, well he had a positive Covid test yesterday so I have no prediction about that, I don’t even know the rules about that,” said Tuchel.

“First of all we need a negative test. We can’t do anything about that, just hope and wait.

“Romelu I don’t know yet, he had pain in the last training and time’s running out.

“We leave the country on Monday, so let’s see.”

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl lamented history repeating itself.

Saints’ 9-0 defeats by Leicester and Manchester United have been well-documented but Hasenhuttl admitted seeing many of the same old problems recurring here.

“The only chance for us against a team like Chelsea is when we are hot and they are not so motivated,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We are not convinced that we can press such a team at the moment.

“That was the problem in the start and then we tried to change a few things to make it more compact. But every ball loss led to a super counter-attack.

“This was very disappointing to see that we fall back into behaviours that we thought had gone.

“It seems we have to have one game like this a season, which is not nice to watch and very hard to take.

“If you play like this against the Champions League winners, this is what happens.

“You have to defend better, come quicker behind the ball, close the gaps quicker. Because this team kills you when they have chances.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Matthews has 3 goals, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season — from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The center equaled Rick Vaive's mark set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving hi

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two