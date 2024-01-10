Timo Werner reveals why he signed for Tottenham with praise for Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou was key to convincing Timo Werner to join Tottenham.

The German striker signed for Spurs on Tuesday night in a six-month loan move from RB Leipzig, following reports of competition from Premier League rivals.

But the Tottenham coach and his style of play have been named by Werner as key to his decision to move to north London.

He told the club website: "A lot of things attracted me here – first of all, the talk with the manager.

"I thought it was a really good talk, he gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play. For me I thought straight away that it fits perfectly.

"Then the stadium, to play there every game is something special and also the team, I think we have some very good players. All of it was very interesting to me."

Spurs have agreed to pay Werner's wages for the remainder of the campaign, with a £14.5million option to make his move permanent in the summer.

There have been questions over the former Chelsea player's arrival however following just two goals scored for Leipzig this season, along with his subpar stint at Stamford Bridge.

Werner added: "I hope that I can be the best player I can be here.

"The people who have followed me a little bit in the Premier League, they know that I can bring my speed, that I can be a threat for the opponents so that’s what I want to bring into the team and off the pitch I think I can be a funny guy and I hope that I can arrive well into the team and that they are happy with me and my personality.

"One-and-a-half years ago I left England, I watched the Premier League, not too much to follow every single club but Tottenham was always a club which I watched. When I joined my old club [Chelsea], I said I wanted to be a winner and I wanted to win titles at the end, and in the end we won the Champions League so I think it shouldn’t be too bad to say that I’ve come here to also win titles and to win something."