Timo Werner agent ‘can’t rule out’ Chelsea FC striker joining Bayern Munich in future

The agent of Chelsea striker Timo Werner has refused to rule out a future reunion between his client and incoming Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, though believes the player will stay at Stamford Bridge for the “foreseeable future”.

Werner previously thrived under Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, becoming one of European football’s most-feared marksmen with 95 goals in 159 appearances across all competitions before earning a high-profile £53million transfer to big-spending Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

The German international endured an oft-difficult first season in English football, netting only 12 times in 52 total outings and attracting strong criticism from fans and pundits alike for his frustrating profligacy, but also scoring in the semi-final win over Real Madrid as the Blues went from Frank Lampard to Thomas Tuchel and won the Champions League for only the second time in addition to reaching the FA Cup Final and finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Despite Tuchel’s public backing for his compatriot, a trying debut campaign plus Chelsea’s well-documented pursuit of a top-class striker such as Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has led to some uncertainty over Werner’s future in west London, with suggestions of another link-up with former Tottenham target Nagelsmann mooted in some quarters once the latter replaces new Germany coach-in-waiting Hansi Flick at reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern next month.

And while Werner’s agent expects the forward to remain where he is for now, he left the door open to a potential switch to Bavaria in future, with Bayern having also been interested in a deal last summer before Chelsea swooped.

"You can’t rule out anything, but if I had to assess it at the moment, then I would say very clearly that Timo will stay at Chelsea,” Karlheinz Forster said on Sport1 podcast Meine Bayern-Woche.

"He feels comfortable there. A move will not be an issue in the foreseeable future.

"Julian let Timo play in a different position at Leipzig. A bit like Thomas Muller at Bayern.

"Julian and Timo appreciate each other. Of course, I don’t yet know what will happen in three or four years. Football is fast moving."

