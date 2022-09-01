Timmy Trumpet plays after big Nimmo catch, Mets beat Dodgers

  New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo reacts after catching a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo reacts after catching a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to first base, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner was taking a lead off the base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to first base, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner was taking a lead off the base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Mets' Starling Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Mets' Starling Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  New York Mets' Starling Marte reacts after hitting a two-run home run, in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets' Starling Marte reacts after hitting a two-run home run, in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to a New York Mets batter during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to a New York Mets batter during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
MIKE FITZPATRICK
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo saved Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets with a breathtaking catch at the center-field fence, and Edwin Díaz entered to Timmy Trumpet's live horns at Citi Field before closing out the Los Angeles Dodgers for a scintillating 2-1 victory Wednesday night.

Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson (13-3) as the Mets evened the three-game showdown between the top two teams in the National League.

Mookie Betts connected off deGrom (4-1) for his 32nd home run, but it wasn't enough for the Dodgers in a tight pitching duel with a playoff feel in the 2-hour, 19-minute game.

Making his sixth start of the season after returning from injury, deGrom hit 102 mph on the radar gun and struck out nine in seven innings. He allowed three hits and walked one.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was nursing a 2-1 lead when ex-Met Justin Turner sent a drive to deep center in the seventh.

Knowing it might tie the game, deGrom turned around and went into a worried crouch on the mound. Nimmo, however, raced back and plucked the ball off the top of the wall with a sensational leaping grab.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

