Timmy Hill on virtual NASCAR: "The feelings are still real"

With five laps remaining in the originally scheduled 125-lap event at virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Hill hit the rear bumper of Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet entering Turn 1 sending him up the track and back in the field.

Hill, an accomplished iRacer, ended up holding off Ryan Preece and Garrett Smithley in a two-lap overtime to preserve his victory.

Timmy Hill and Ryan Preece

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Timmy Hill and Ryan Preece NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

A huge accomplishment

Hill, 27, speaks from experience. In almost 1,700 starts in iRacing's Oval class, he has nearly 700 wins and more than 450 poles. He finished third in last weekend’s inaugural Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

While his victory was only a virtual one – and one he may have a hard time replicating in real NASCAR competition driving for a small-budget team – the victory still held significance for Hill.

“I definitely rank it up there (among his racing accomplishments). The reason being is just because the platform is being televised on Fox, having essentially the entire NASCAR audience tuning in,” he said.

“I’ve won a lot of iRacing races. It’s neat to win on there. It’s really neat to win against your competitors that you race each and every Sunday. Like I’ve said, iRacing is a huge tool for me. Never (will) replace real life racing.

“I tell you what, the way I celebrate this win, the way it ranks for me, it’s definitely towards the top.”

Read Also:

Bowyer: Esports "built and formed for this very moment"Hamlin: Pro Invitational event "definitely a success"