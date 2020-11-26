Timmins police chief dispels notion that most crime in the downtown is due to the homeless

Timmins Police Chief John Gauthier says changes to Canada’s Criminal Code have had an impact on the ability for police to hold suspects.

In an online roundtable discussion called “Keeping Our Business Community Safe” hosted by the Timmins Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Gauthier was joined by TPS Insp. Darren Dinel and Insp. Richard Blanchette, along with other community service providers.

The focus of the discussion was on community safety and its impact on local business.

Chamber members were invited to take part and ask questions during the one-hour event.

“Advocacy is an essential component of the work the Chamber undertakes on behalf of its membership,” said Chamber president Melanie Verreault during her introduction to the session.

“As safety and security concerns fall within the work we undertake, it is also important that we continue to connect our members with important information necessary to their businesses ongoing viability.”

Gauthier outlined some safety tips for business and property owners, which he acknowledged wasn’t exactly rocket science.

Locking doors and having them equipped with properly installed deadbolts is an obvious one. Adequate lighting and motion sensors work well, and Gauthier encouraged owners to connect lighting systems with auto timers. Surveillance cameras, alarm systems, and window gates were also mentioned as important components to prevent theft.

He also encouraged anyone who will be “away for a while” to make arrangements with Canada Post and the local newspaper to avoid mail piling up and revealing to prospective thieves that the residence is vacated.

Gauthier introduced Dinel as being in charge of Criminal Investigations, Special Services Unit, Forensic Identification, Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team and Drug Enforcement.

The Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team has been up and running for about a year now. They are teamed up with psychology staff from the Timmins & District Hospital. They are currently reviewing the program.

Dinel said, “As far as mental health calls go, it seems like our calls for service are trending upwards, but those are numbers that we’re going through right now. We’re analyzing what we have, and how things have gone so far.

“Although those numbers are going up anecdotally, the program seems to be very well received. They are providing better service to the members of our community in relation to a mental health crisis.”

Two officers are assigned to this team. The team operates seven days a week, 365 days per year and normally from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Gauthier introduced Blanchette as the Field Operations and Community Patrol Inspector, as well as the lead of the Emergency Response Team.

The TPS launched a Vulnerable Persons Registry in October, which they had been working on for several months, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is up and running right now. We actually have three individuals already registered,” said Blanchette.

They are hoping to have somewhere between 40 and 50 registrants soon. The program is designed to include individuals with mental health issues, medical conditions, physical disabilities and cognitive disabilities.

It provides police with information that could help them locate someone if they are reported missing or in another crisis.

It could include what a person’s tendencies are, the best way to communicate with them, and other valuable idiosyncratic details such as a if they have a fascination with bodies of water or heavy traffic. Recent photos are also a valuable tool for police in this regard.

“Time is of the essence, and we need that information at our fingertips,” said Blanchette.

Chief Gauthier then discussed how the federal government's Bill C-75 has impacted policing.

Bill C-75 was an act to amend the Criminal Code, the Youth Justice Act, and other laws, and came into effect officially on Dec. 18, 2019.

Gauthier referred to Canada’s Criminal Code as “the bible for police.”

He said he sometimes reads local Facebook posts and rants from the public.

“If only the police could hang onto them. Why do they keep releasing these people only to re-offend a second time? I'm sure it’s frustrating as a property owner, as a member of this community, too often times see the same names coming back up,” he said.

Gauthier spent a few moments to provide Chamber members listening in with a snapshot of C-75, what it means to police, what the legislative changes were and what they now must follow.

Regarding the most-discussed issue of releasing people charged with offences, he said: “The decision of whether or not to release an accused person pending trial, and on what conditions, is one of the most significant decisions made in the criminal process.”

The decision-making still starts with police “because we have hands-on of that accused person,” said Gauthier. “We make the arrest and then it’s up to my staff, the men and women of the service, to make that decision whether or not they’re going to hold for a bail hearing or release.”

He then read an excerpt from Section 493, subsection 1 of the updated code.

“A peace officer shall give primary consideration to the release of the accused at the earliest reasonable opportunity and on the least onerous conditions that are appropriate in the circumstances.

“So what's that basically telling us? Unless there is really exigent circumstances and reasons why we can articulate why we need to hang on to that accused person, we must, and I’m going to repeat that, we must release from custody, at our level.”

Gauthier also talked about the changes to the code regarding Indigenous accused and vulnerable populations.

“So the criminal code now says that a peace officer shall give particular attention to the circumstances of an Aboriginal accused, and accused who belong to a vulnerable population that is over represented in the criminal justice system, and that is disadvantaged in obtaining releases.

“So that could be people afflicted with addictions, of any type, people suffering from mental illness, to name a few.”

He emphasized another line from the code.

“It’s not practical or legal to hold everyone in an effort to guarantee that an accused person will not re-offend.

“I think that’s one of the biggest changes,” said Gauthier.

“This isn't an attempt to pass-the-buck back onto the Prime Minister or the federal government; it’s just simply sharing a little bit of information.”

Blanchette added that the public often has misguided vitriol.

“They have to understand what it is that we can and cannot do. Once it goes before the courts, it has nothing to do with us anymore,” he said.

Gauthier also wanted to dispel a myth he sees all too often on social media that most of the problems in the downtown area are caused by the homeless, and that homeless people make up the majority of the arrests made by the TPS.

“That’s false. That’s absolutely false.”

Even regarding the city’s unfortunate issues relating to the opioid crisis, such as overdose deaths, Gauthier again sees far too many people making assumptions that most of the victims were homeless.

“There is no truth to that,” he said. “Of the 22 deaths that we thought were as the result of opioid overdoses, only one person had no fixed address. So what does that tell us?”

Andrew Autio, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Press