Timme scores 32, leads No. 2 Gonzaga to rout of Santa Clara

  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket past Santa Clara forward Parker Braun, right, Clara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket past Santa Clara forward Parker Braun, right, Clara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) takes a 3-point shot between Santa Clara forward Parker Braun (23) and forward Josip Vrankic, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) takes a 3-point shot between Santa Clara forward Parker Braun (23) and forward Josip Vrankic, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek gestures to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek gestures to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22), front, chases after the ball against Santa Clara forward Jacob Holt (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22), front, chases after the ball against Santa Clara forward Jacob Holt (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) drives to the basket against Santa Clara forward Camaron Tongue (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) drives to the basket against Santa Clara forward Camaron Tongue (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Gonzaga won 115-83. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Santa Clara forward Parker Braun (23) battles for position for a rebound against Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Santa Clara forward Parker Braun (23) battles for position for a rebound against Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
JOE STIGLICH
·2 min read
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as No. 2 Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 115-83 on Saturday for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 WCC), who lead the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).

Timme, a consensus preseason All-American, was 14 for 18 shooting, added eight rebounds, and had his way inside. The 6-foot-10 junior came out of the game with 8:48 remaining. Seven-foot freshman Chet Holmgren, expected to be a top pick in this year’s NBA draft, had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 17 points to lead Santa Clara, but the WCC’s leading scorer connected on just 6 of 16 shots.

The Broncos entered the day ranked 15th nationally in field goal percentage (49.1%), but they were held to just 39.7% shooting as the Bulldogs did not allow anything easy inside.

Timme had 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting by halftime, helping the Bulldogs to a comfortable 60-41 lead.

Gonzaga hurt Santa Clara with its size and terrific interior passing that set up easy baskets. The Bulldogs hit 24 of 37 shots (64.9%) in the first half.

At the other end, Gonzaga didn’t give up anything easy around the basket. Williams had 12 points for Santa Clara in the first half but was just 4 for 12 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs got out to a fast start and did not let the home team, or its fans, build up any hopes for an upset.

Santa Clara: The Broncos did not have the size inside to match up with Gonzaga and is usually a much better 3-point shooting team. They hit just 8 of 26 shots from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Plays Thursday at Pacific, having never lost to the Tigers during coach Mark Few’s tenure.

Santa Clara: Plays Thursday at Saint Mary’s, a team the Broncos beat by two points on the road last season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball andhttps://twitter.com/AP_Top25

