Timing set for veto override vote on abortion in NC Senate

The Republican-supermajority North Carolina Senate is planning to vote Tuesday on whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill restricting abortion.

Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 20, which restricts abortions after 12 weeks, at a rally on Saturday in downtown Raleigh. The House and Senate, which both have Republican supermajorities by one vote, passed the bill the first week of May.

Because it is a Senate bill, the override vote has to be called first in the Senate. Senate rules say that Rules Chair Bill Rabon, a Southport Republican, gives 24 hours’ notice to the Senate’s minority leader, Democratic Sen. Dan Blue of Raleigh. However in the House, there does not have to be the same notice.

If the Senate is successful in overriding Cooper’s veto, the bill next goes to the House for an override vote. The measure could fail, as every single Republican House member would have to vote in favor, and be in attendance, for it to pass into law.