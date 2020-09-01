Timing is everything for 4 players who get into the US Open

Brian Harman hits from the 12th tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — The USGA two months ago laid out the all-exempt field for a U.S. Open that could not have qualifying this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of criteria was to use the world ranking from Aug. 23 to fill out the 144-man field.

It never said when it would turn to the world ranking. And that made all the difference.

Among the final categories to be completed were the top five from the FedEx Cup standings this year who were not already exempt. That was set Sunday after the BMW Championship, with the top 30 advancing to the FedEx Cup finale.

Harris English, Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz and Joaquin Niemann were among the top 30 who were not already in the U.S. Open. Next in line was Kevin Streelman (No. 32). So they were set for Winged Foot on Sept. 17-20.

Five more exemptions were decided by a three-tournament series on the Korn Ferry Tour. Add two withdrawals — 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari and Jung-Gon Hwang from the Japan Golf Tour money list — and that left 11 spots to fill the field.

The USGA, however, decided to fill the field on Monday off the Aug. 23 world ranking. Among the 11 added were Streelman, English, Niemann and Griffin. All of them would have gotten in through the FedEx Cup.

That means when the USGA adds the top five players available from the FedEx Cup, those spots will go to Munoz, Brian Harman, Tyler Duncan, Mark Hubbard and Danny Lee.

If the USGA had waited until the Tour Championship was over to fill the field through the world ranking, the 11 spots would have gone down to Paul Waring, Branden Grace, Rory Sabbatini and Doc Redman.

It's all about timing, and it's a great perk for someone like Hubbard. Since turning pro in 2012, he has never missed U.S. Open qualifying. He has never made it either, coming within a few shots in 2012 in San Francisco and in 2018 in Houston.

The field is not official until next Monday.

“It would be amazing, definitely a cap to the season I've had," said Hubbard, who had a career-best finish in the FedEx Cup at No. 44. “If I do end up there, I will have earned it. But it's not like I was looking at the board going, ‘If I can finish 38th, I’ll get in the U.S. Open.' But it will be confirmation of how I played this year.”

Meanwhile, international players who did not come over to San Francisco for the PGA Championship — Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters, for example — all filed entry forms by the deadline, which would indicate they plan to play.

MOLINARI WAITS

Francesco Molinari is skipping his second major of the year at the U.S. Open, with no indication he will play the Masters. His last tournament was the Mexico Championship in late February, and he remains the only player in the top 50 to have not played since golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown.

“I am the only one who has not returned. I am well aware of it, but it is not the first time that I have made different or unpopular choices,” Molinari said Tuesday during a series of tweets in Italian. He was referencing his decision to skip the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

A big part of the time off is moving is family from London to California this summer. “I took a break to manage a change of life with my family,” he said.

The concern stems from his form since Molinari had control of the Masters in 2019 until an 8-iron into the water on the 12th hole for double bogey cost him the lead, and a wedge that clipped a tree and went into the water on the 15th for double bogey ended his hopes. He has not had a top-10 finish in the 18 events he has played since then.

Molinari said his health is fine and he doesn’t think he is burned out.

“It will be hard to go back to the levels of 2018,” he tweeted. “Do not think it was easy the first time.”

He said his return will depend on the schedule and “I hope it will be as soon as possible.”

HOWELL’S PLEDGE

Charles Howell III is providing financial support and a strong voice to boost the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour, a tour that began 10 years ago for minority players.

He is donating $100 for every eagle and $50 for every birdie to the APGA Tour and the Advocates Foundation, the charitable arm that reaches inner-city children to promote healthy lifestyles and provide scholarships.

