Timing of Charlotte Dujardin video ‘incomprehensible’ as sabotage concerns grow

Charlotte Dujardin could have become Britain's most-decorated female Olympian but her career now lies in tatters - PA/Bradley Collyer

The timing of the release of the Charlotte Dujardin horse whipping video is “incomprehensible”, according to a lawyer fuelling Team GB sabotage concerns.

Luc Schelstraete, a Dutch equine lawyer who appears to be a business rival of the whistleblower’s representative, suggests a two-year delay in raising the alarm could render the case “inadmissible”.

“The manner and timing of this action raise more questions for me than the accusations against Charlotte Dujardin herself,” he writes in an open letter to Dutch media.

Stephan Wensing, the whistleblower’s lawyer, had sent the video to Telegraph Sport and other outlets on Wednesday, after saying her actions were like the treatment of “an elephant in the circus”. He said his client had been warned against speaking out in the UK before “eventually making a decision to let me admit the complaint to the FEI” on Monday.

Dujardin has not commented specifically on the contents of the video but said the incident took place four years ago. Wensing said the incident took place in 2022.

With animal rights activists now using the case to pile pressure on the International Olympic Committee to withdraw equestrian from the Olympic schedule, Schelstraete questioned the motives of the decision to alert authorities.

He referenced Wensing saying his client “wanted to prevent Charlotte Dujardin from winning medals at the Olympic Games”.

“This statement makes it clear what motivated the anonymous client to file a complaint,” Schelstraete writes. “When the complaining client finds animal welfare so important, it is incomprehensible why they wait so long to file complaints. Moreover, they are also required to promptly report alleged cases of Horse Abuse.”

He then referenced FEI regulations stating reports of potential cruelty should be reported “without delay”. “This obligation to file a protest ‘without delay’ is precisely aimed at preventing animal suffering,” he adds. “Failure by the complaining client to comply with this reporting obligation in a timely manner may result in the alleged complaint of horse abuse against Charlotte Dujardin being declared inadmissible or the sanctions to be imposed remaining limited.

“Both the timing of the filing of the complaint and the media interviews explaining that a complaint about horse abuse was filed with the aim of depriving Charlotte Dujardin of medals at the upcoming Olympic Games are damaging to the rider.

“But not only the rider in question but also Team GB, the other Olympiad participants and the dressage sport in general. That all these parties suffer a disadvantage due to the moment of filing the complaint and due to the statements in the media is clear. Team GB lacks a leading player, and the other teams are stigmatised as having an interest in the ‘elimination’ of Charlotte Dujardin.”

The footage appears to capture Dujardin saying “This is so s--- at hitting them hard” in an apparent reference to her whip striking the animal 24 times. She is suspended from her sport for six months while investigations take place.