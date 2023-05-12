Timeshare vs. Membership: Pros and Cons of Each Vacation Rental Type

NickyLloyd / Getty Images

Timeshares and vacation clubs are often confused, but they have several differences, some of them being their flexibility, costs and availability.

Picking the option that’s the most suited for you depends on these factors and what type of vacation you are looking for.

“The main difference between a timeshare and a vacation club or membership is that a timeshare is usually for a specific destination whereas a vacation club is for any destination that brand has a property,” said Kendall Meade certified financial planner at SoFi. The other difference, Meade added, is that a timeshare is usually for a set amount of time whereas in a vacation club you can pay more or less for how often you would like to go.

Here’s some more information about both so you can decide which is right for you.

Timeshares

Timeshares are vacation property arrangements that allow you to share the cost of a property with others in which several unrelated parties own a fractional share of a property, as Rocket Mortgage explains.

Pros

According to Meade, timeshares have several advantages, including being more affordable than purchasing your own vacation property and having less maintenance. They also provide a guaranteed vacation destination and the ability in some cases to swap with others, and you can share them with friends and family.

Other benefits include the fact that many timeshares are located within resort communities that offer a range of amenities, such as pools, spas and golf courses, said RatePunk CEO, Justin Albertynas, adding that owning a timeshare can also provide a sense of ownership and investment in a property.

Cons

Albertynas explained that there are several downsides to timeshares. For example, they are often expensive upfront, with initial costs including the purchase price, annual maintenance fees and other associated costs.

In addition, owners are typically limited to a specific week or weeks of the year, making it difficult to change vacation plans or accommodate last-minute changes.

Finally and most crucially, timeshares can be difficult to sell or get out of, with many owners finding it difficult to recoup their initial investment.

What’s more, they may end up not being cheaper than booking vacations on your own.

“You will need to run the numbers and account for the upfront cost, maintenance fees, travel costs and more,” said SoFi’s Meade, adding that they also are a depreciating asset, rather than potentially appreciating ones like owning real estate.

“In general timeshares should not be thought of as an investment, rather a lifestyle purchase,” Meade said.

Memberships or ‘Vacation Clubs’

Memberships, on the other hand, are very different as they typically offer their members exclusive access to vacation rental properties, Albertynas said.

“They can usually book these rentals at discounted rates or with additional perks, such as concierge services or activity packages. Some clubs also offer points-based systems that allow members to accumulate points over time and redeem them for vacations,” Albertynas added.

Pros

Michael Brown, CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. explained that the membership-based model allows travelers to curate the vacation of their dreams without being tied down to one brand, region or timeframe, instead, offering thousands of potential destinations on one convenient platform.

“For guests seeking deep discounts at a range of hotels and resorts around the world, T+L GO offers exciting vacation deals, with additional amenities including preferred pricing on rental cars, cruises, activities, excursions, and the services of a personal travel concierge,” Brown said.

Another benefit is that membership programs offer flexibility in terms of choosing vacation destinations and travel dates, allowing members to plan vacations based on their individual preferences, Albertynas said.

Cons

One drawback of vacation memberships is that they typically require an upfront membership fee, annual fees and additional fees for booking accommodations, which can add up over time. In addition, Albertynas noted that some programs have limited availability for certain destinations or accommodations, which can make it difficult to book preferred options.

“Members may not have as much control over the specific accommodations they book, as options may be limited by availability and membership level,” he added.

In the end, some experts say that the real question is whether you’re looking for a vacation rental that will give you a good return on investment.

“If you’re renting a timeshare, then yes, I’d say it’s better than a membership. But if you’re just looking to rent out some of your space, then there are pros and cons to both options,” said Mac Steer, owner and director at Simify.

And other experts noted that sometimes saving up for vacations and booking them on your own can be a better option.

“There is no upfront cost as a buy-in, no commitment, no annual fees, and no restrictions on where or when you vacation,” Meade said.

