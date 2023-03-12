The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings

The Canadian Press

LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan