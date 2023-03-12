The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. SANTA MARGARITA (6-1); Three-game sweep of Orange Lutheran (9)

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-1); Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake this week (3)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4-1); Next up for Lancers is Servite (1)

4. JSERRA (3-3); Slow start looks familiar for Lions (2)

5. VILLA PARK (6-1); Gavin Grahovac batting .440 with 11 hits (4)

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-3); Bryce Rainer isn't allowing hits or runs (6)

7. GAHR (4-2-1); Faces Downey this week (5)

8. SIERRA CANYON (9-0-2); Tom Meusborn coaching magic is working (20)

9. CRESPI (7-1-3); Diego Velazquez's batting average is .516 (7)

10. AQUINAS (4-1); Faces unbeaten Arrowhead Christian on Tuesday (8)

11. FOOTHILL (5-3); Tyler Hawkins is hitting .412 (12)

12. CORONA (4-2); Showdown with unbeaten Roosevelt this week (10)

13. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-0);10 hits for Mitchell Rodenbaugh (16)

14. NORCO (2-2); League play begins with Corona Santiago (13)

15. LA MIRADA (5-2); 18 strikeouts for Donald Murray vs. Oaks Christian (11)

16. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0); Three-game series vs. King (17)

17. BONITA (6-1); Justin Santiago is 3-0 with 0.27 ERA (23)

18. HUNTINGTON BEACH (3-6); Face Edison on Wednesday (18)

19. SAN DIMAS (6-2); Ryan Castro has 11 hits (21)

20. SERVITE (6-3); Big week hitting for Jonathan Rodriguez (24)

21. SOUTH HILLS (6-2); Sterling Patick is 4-0 with 0.00 ERA in 16 innings (NR)

22. CITRUS VALLEY (8-0); 14 hits, 11 RBIs for Marc Di Carlo (NR)

23. VALENCIA (8-2); Lefty Ricky Ojeda struck out 19 vs. Saugus (NR)

24. CYPRESS (6-4); Luke Matlock threw shutout (NR)

25. MATER DEI (5-3-2); Picked up two wins over JSerra (NR)

