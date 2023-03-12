The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. SANTA MARGARITA (6-1); Three-game sweep of Orange Lutheran (9)
2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-1); Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake this week (3)
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4-1); Next up for Lancers is Servite (1)
4. JSERRA (3-3); Slow start looks familiar for Lions (2)
5. VILLA PARK (6-1); Gavin Grahovac batting .440 with 11 hits (4)
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-3); Bryce Rainer isn't allowing hits or runs (6)
7. GAHR (4-2-1); Faces Downey this week (5)
8. SIERRA CANYON (9-0-2); Tom Meusborn coaching magic is working (20)
9. CRESPI (7-1-3); Diego Velazquez's batting average is .516 (7)
10. AQUINAS (4-1); Faces unbeaten Arrowhead Christian on Tuesday (8)
11. FOOTHILL (5-3); Tyler Hawkins is hitting .412 (12)
12. CORONA (4-2); Showdown with unbeaten Roosevelt this week (10)
13. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-0);10 hits for Mitchell Rodenbaugh (16)
14. NORCO (2-2); League play begins with Corona Santiago (13)
15. LA MIRADA (5-2); 18 strikeouts for Donald Murray vs. Oaks Christian (11)
16. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0); Three-game series vs. King (17)
17. BONITA (6-1); Justin Santiago is 3-0 with 0.27 ERA (23)
18. HUNTINGTON BEACH (3-6); Face Edison on Wednesday (18)
19. SAN DIMAS (6-2); Ryan Castro has 11 hits (21)
20. SERVITE (6-3); Big week hitting for Jonathan Rodriguez (24)
21. SOUTH HILLS (6-2); Sterling Patick is 4-0 with 0.00 ERA in 16 innings (NR)
22. CITRUS VALLEY (8-0); 14 hits, 11 RBIs for Marc Di Carlo (NR)
23. VALENCIA (8-2); Lefty Ricky Ojeda struck out 19 vs. Saugus (NR)
24. CYPRESS (6-4); Luke Matlock threw shutout (NR)
25. MATER DEI (5-3-2); Picked up two wins over JSerra (NR)
