The Times' top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk.; School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank
1; MATER DEI (1-0); def. Corona Centennial 42-25; vs. Bishop Gorman, Sept. 6; 1
2; ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); def. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 34-27; vs. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, Friday; 3
3; CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1); lost to Mater Dei 42-25; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2
4; MISSION VIEJO (2-0); def. Santa Margarita 35-7; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, Sept. 6; 4
5; ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra 21-13; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 5
6; JSERRA (1-0); def. Sierra Canyon 35-7; at Aquinas, Thursday; 11
7; OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0); def. Chaminade 24-17; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 7
8; SIERRA CANYON (1-1); lost to JSerra, 35-7; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 6
9. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran 21-13; vs. Warren, Friday; 8
10; MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga 35-19; vs. Servite, Friday; 10
11; SANTA MARGARITA (0-1); lost to Mission Viejo 35-7; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 9
12; SERVITE (1-0); def. Salt Lake City East 45-0; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 13
13; OAK HILLS (1-0); def. Aquinas 23-8; at Highland, Friday; 14
14; VISTA MURRIETA (1-0); def. Great Oak 38-14; at Murrieta Mesa, Friday; 17
15. CHAPARRAL (1-0); def. San Clemente 17-16; at Apple Valley, Friday; NR
16; SAN CLEMENTE (0-1); lost to Chaparral 17-16; vs. Oak Ridge, Friday; 12
17; UPLAND (1-0); def. La Habra 26-23; at Norco, Thursday; 19
18; EDISON (0-1); lost to Clovis West 29-28; at Yorba Linda, Friday; 15
19; SIMI VALLEY (2-0); def. Valencia 49-41; at Royal, Sept. 6; 23
20; CHAMINADE (0-1); lost to Oaks Christian 24-17; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 22
21; LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Western 71-0; vs. Narbonne, Friday; 20
22; LONG BEACH POLY (0-1); lost to Folsom 63-20; vs. San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 21
23; ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0); def. St. Francis 38-7; vs. Birmingham at Buena, Friday; 24
24; CHARTER OAK (1-0); def. Canyon Country Canyon 44-6; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 25
25. PALOS VERDES (1-0); def. Honolulu Iolani 27-21; at Carlsbad, Friday; NR
