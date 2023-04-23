The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings

Associated Press

The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.