The Times' top 25 high school football rankings
A look at The Times' top 25 high school football teams in the Southland entering Week 9.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 48-16; vs. Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. JSerra, 31-0; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1); def. Vista Murrieta, 42-7; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 3
4. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2); def. Edison, 52-27; vs. Huntington Beach (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (8-0); def. Cabrillo, 49-0; at Compton, Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (7-1); def. San Clemente, 49-14; vs. Tesoro, Friday; 6
7. CHAMINADE (8-0); def. Bishop Amat, 36-29; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 8
8. EDISON (7-1); lost to Los Alamitos, 52-27; vs. Fountain Valley Friday; 7
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2); lost to Mater Dei, 48-16; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 9
10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2); def. Servite, 56-14; vs. Mater Dei (at Saddleback College), Friday; 11
11. INGLEWOOD (8-0); def. Leuzinger, 41-6; vs. Beverly Hills (at El Camino College), Friday; 14
12. WARREN (6-1); def. Downey, 49-22; at La Mirada, Friday; 15
13. GARDENA SERRA (4-4); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-21; at Bishop Alemany, Friday; 10
14. JSERRA (3-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 31-0; vs. Servite, Friday; 12
15. BISHOP AMAT (5-3); lost to Chaminade, 36-29; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 13
16. YORBA LINDA (8-0); def. Villa Park, 31-13; vs. Foothill, Friday; 16
17. OAK HILLS (8-0); def. Serrano, 37-14; at Apple Valley, Friday; 17
18. CYPRESS (8-0); def. La Palma Kennedy, 56-17; vs. Placentia Valencia (at Western), Thursday; 18
19. APPLE VALLEY (7-1); def. Hesperia, 37-7; vs. Oak Hills, Friday; 19
20. NORCO (6-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 32-27; at Chaparral, Friday; 21
21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-2); def. Chino Hills, 42-0 (Thursday); vs. Damien, Friday; 22
22. CAJON (7-1); def. Yucaipa, 20-3; at Beaumont, Thursday; 23
23. WEST RANCH (9-0); def. Golden Valley, 35-7; vs. Castaic (at Valencia), Friday; 24
24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. Westlake, 52-7; at Simi Valley, Friday; 25
25. SIERRA CANYON (4-4); def. Gardena Serra 35-21; at Chaminade, Friday; NR
