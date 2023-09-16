How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared

Los Angeles Times staff
·2 min read
COSTA MESA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sierra Canyon wide receiver Jae'on Young just misses an endzone pass in the second quarter against Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, CA on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Sierra Canyon wide receiver Jae'on Young can't quite get to a pass in the end zone Friday during a win over Orange Lutheran. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 4 (games Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Baltimore St. Frances, Sept. 22

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); at Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

3. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 40-6; vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Sept. 22

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); idle; at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 22

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2); lost to Sierra Canyon, 40-6; at JSerra, Sept. 29

6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); def. Lakewood, 48-19; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29

7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0); def. Edison, 31-7; vs. Murrieta Valley, Sept. 22

8. JSERRA (3-1); lost to Clovis North, 23-7; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 29

9. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Los Alamitos, 34-28 (3OT); at Washington (D.C.) St. John's, Sept. 23

10. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); lost to Mission Viejo, 34-28 (3OT); at Fountain Valley, Sept. 28

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Oaks Christian, 26-13; vs. Chaminade, Sept. 29

12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-0); def. Bishop Amat, 31-20; at Vista Murrieta, Sept. 22

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Leuzinger, 42-7; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29

14. PALOS VERDES (5-0); def. Wilmington Banning, 49-18; at Santa Monica, Sept. 29

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 26-13; at Loyola, Sept. 22

16. SERVITE (3-1); idle; at St. Paul, Sept. 22

17. EDISON (1-3); lost to San Clemente, 31-7; vs. Corona del Mar, Sept. 29

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1); def. King, 48-24 (Thur.); at San Clemente, Sept. 22

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0); def. San Marcos, 49-14; vs. Dos Pueblos, Sept. 22

20. VILLA PARK (4-0); def. Chula Vista Eastlake, 45-0 (Thur.); at Mira Costa, Sept. 22

21. OAK HILLS (4-1); lost to St. Bonaventure, 23-21; at Hesperia, Sept. 28

22. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-20; at El Modena, Sept. 21

23. WARREN (3-2); def. Culver City, 42-36; at Mayfair, Sept. 29

24. DAMIEN (5-0); def. Charter Oak, 35-0; vs. La Serna, Sept. 22

25. CAJON (3-1); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 27-0; vs. Etiwanda, Sept. 29

