How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 8:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. JSerra, 41-17; vs. St. John Bosco at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 25

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0); def. Servite, 27-17; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 25

3. MISSION VIEJO (8-0); def. San Clemente, 23-7; vs. Edison, Oct. 25

4. SERVITE (6-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 27-17; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 25

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-2); def. Santa Margarita, 13-10; vs. Servite at Orance Coast College, Oct. 25

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-2); def. Murrieta Valley, 28-9; vs. Norco, Oct. 25

7. JSERRA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 41-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday

8. SIERRA CANYON (5-3); def. Bishop Amat, 38-0; vs. Loyola, Oct. 25

9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. St. Bonaventure, 35-0; at Camarillo, Oct. 25

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 28-9; vs. Vista Murrieta, Oct. 25

11. GARDENA SERRA (6-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 35-14; vs. Bishop Amat, Oct. 25

12. SANTA MARGARITA (3-5); lost to Orange Lutheran, 13-10; vs. JSerra at Trabuco Hills, Thursday

13. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Mira Costa, 27-7; vs. Palos Verdes at Coleman Stadium, Oct. 25

14. CHAPARRAL (6-2); def. Norco, 48-37; at Roosevelt, Thursday

15. OAK HILLS (8-0); def. Apple Valley, 30-14; at Sultana, Thursday

16. SAN CLEMENTE (4-4); lost to Mission Viejo, 23-7; vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, Thursday

17. LOS ALAMITOS (4-4); lost to Edison, 21-10; vs. San Clemente at Veterans Stadium, Thursday

18. SIMI VALLEY (7-0); def. Bishop Diego, 35-28; vs. Pacifica, Oct. 25

19. DOWNEY (7-1); def. Dominguez, 35-7; at Warren, Oct. 25

20. NEWBURY PARK (6-0); def. Westlake, 45-3; vs. Thousand Oaks, Oct. 25

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-1); def. Newport Harbor, 30-7; vs. Villa Park at El Modena

22. LEUZINGER (6-2); def. Culver City, 34-7; at Mira Costa, Oct. 25

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-2); def. Etiwanda, 35-14; at Chino Hills, Oct. 25

24. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (6-2); at Lakewood, no score reported; vs. Compton, Oct. 25

25. EDISON (6-2); def. Los Alamitos, 21-10; at Mission Viejo, Oct. 25

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.