How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday night.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result; Next game
1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Corona Centennial, 43-20; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Bishop Amat, 42-7; vs. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic (at U. of Oregon), Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1) lost to Mater Dei, 43-20; vs. JSerra, Friday
4. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) lost to Long Beach Poly, 35-30; at Sierra Canyon, Friday
5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) idle; vs. Denver (Colo.) Mullen (at Saddleback College), Friday
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) lost to Edison, 34-13; vs. Damien (at Orange Coast College), Friday
7. LOS ALAMITOS (1-1) vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (at Westminster), Saturday; vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday
8. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Mission Viejo, 35-30; at Leuzinger, Friday
9. CHAMINADE (3-0) def. Birmingham, 35-0; at Crespi, Friday
10. WARREN (2-0) def. El Cajon Grossmont, 56-0; at Gardena Serra, Friday
11. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0) def. Palos Verdes, 14-7; vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Friday
12. NORCO (1-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 24-14; vs. Corona, Thursday
13. JSERRA (2-1) def. Newport Harbor, 28-21; at Corona Centennial, Friday
14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1) lost to Norco, 24-14; at Valencia, Friday
15. INGLEWOOD (3-0) def. Carlsbad, 35-18; at Adelanto, Friday
16. BISHOP AMAT (2-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; at Leuzinger, Sept. 16, Friday
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1) lost to Apple Valley, 56-51; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday
18. SIMI VALLEY (3-0) def. Royal, 49-12; at Saugus, Thursday
19. EDISON (3-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 34-13; vs. Palos Verdes (at Westminster), Thursday
20. YORBA LINDA (3-0) def. Orange, 36-7 (Thursday) vs. San Juan Hills, Friday
21. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-2) lost to San Diego Lincoln, 27-24; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
22. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-1) def. Santa Barbara, 28-20; at San Marcos, Friday
23. CAJON (1-1) lost to Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field, 13-12; vs. Aquinas, Friday
24. GARDENA SERRA (1-2) def. Cathedral, 33-6; vs. Warren, Friday
25. CYPRESS (3-0) def. Western, 44-20 (Thursday) at Katella, Sept. 15
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.