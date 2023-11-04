Advertisement

How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared

Times staff
·2 min read
Football on field.
(Getty Images)

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games were Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) idle | vs. San Clemente, Friday

2. MATER DEI (9-1) idle | vs. JSerra, Friday

3. SIERRA CANYON (10-0) idle | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2) idle | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (10-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 31-21| vs. Servite, Friday

6. GARDENA SERRA (8-3) def. Bishop Amat, 48-14 | vs. Los Alamitos, Friday

7. SAN CLEMENTE (9-1) idle | at St. John Bosco, Friday

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (10-1) def. Edison, 35-14| vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday

9. LOS ALAMITOS (9-2) def. Upland, 56-31| at Gardena Serra, Friday

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5) idle | at Corona Centennial, Friday

11. JSERRA (5-5) idle | at Mater Dei, Friday

12. PALOS VERDES (10-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 59-35 | eliminated from playoffs

13. MISSION VIEJO (8-3) def. Palos Verdes, 59-35 | vs. Oaks Christian, Friday

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6) idle | at Sierra Canyon, Friday

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (9-2) def. Chaparral, 41-7| at Mission Viejo, Friday

16. MURRIETA VALLEY (8-3) def. Damien, 43-40 | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

17. UPLAND (8-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 56-31 | eliminated from playoffs

18. SERVITE (6-5) def. Valencia, 48-24 | at Long Beach Poly, Friday

19. DAMIEN (8-3) lost to Murrieta Valley, 43-30 | eliminated from playoffs

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (10-1) lost to Cajon, 27-17 | eliminated from playoffs

21. WARREN (9-2) def. Tustin, 34-33 | at Oak Hills, Friday

22. VALENCIA (9-2) lost to Servite, 48-24 | eliminated from playoffs

23. CHAPARRAL (7-4) lost to Oaks Christian, 41-7 | eliminated from playoffs

24. OAK HILLS (9-1) def. Beaumont, 26-13 | vs. Warren, Friday

25. EDISON (6-5) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 35-14 | eliminated from playoffs

Note: Playoffs game dates are subject to change. Start times are 7 p.m.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.