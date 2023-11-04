How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games were Friday unless noted):
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) idle | vs. San Clemente, Friday
2. MATER DEI (9-1) idle | vs. JSerra, Friday
3. SIERRA CANYON (10-0) idle | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2) idle | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday
5. LONG BEACH POLY (10-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 31-21| vs. Servite, Friday
6. GARDENA SERRA (8-3) def. Bishop Amat, 48-14 | vs. Los Alamitos, Friday
7. SAN CLEMENTE (9-1) idle | at St. John Bosco, Friday
8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (10-1) def. Edison, 35-14| vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday
9. LOS ALAMITOS (9-2) def. Upland, 56-31| at Gardena Serra, Friday
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5) idle | at Corona Centennial, Friday
11. JSERRA (5-5) idle | at Mater Dei, Friday
12. PALOS VERDES (10-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 59-35 | eliminated from playoffs
13. MISSION VIEJO (8-3) def. Palos Verdes, 59-35 | vs. Oaks Christian, Friday
14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6) idle | at Sierra Canyon, Friday
15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (9-2) def. Chaparral, 41-7| at Mission Viejo, Friday
16. MURRIETA VALLEY (8-3) def. Damien, 43-40 | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday
17. UPLAND (8-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 56-31 | eliminated from playoffs
18. SERVITE (6-5) def. Valencia, 48-24 | at Long Beach Poly, Friday
19. DAMIEN (8-3) lost to Murrieta Valley, 43-30 | eliminated from playoffs
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (10-1) lost to Cajon, 27-17 | eliminated from playoffs
21. WARREN (9-2) def. Tustin, 34-33 | at Oak Hills, Friday
22. VALENCIA (9-2) lost to Servite, 48-24 | eliminated from playoffs
23. CHAPARRAL (7-4) lost to Oaks Christian, 41-7 | eliminated from playoffs
24. OAK HILLS (9-1) def. Beaumont, 26-13 | vs. Warren, Friday
25. EDISON (6-5) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 35-14 | eliminated from playoffs
Note: Playoffs game dates are subject to change. Start times are 7 p.m.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.