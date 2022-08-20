How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game
1. MATER DEI (1-0); def. Salt Lake City (Utah) West, 42-0; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0); idle; at Allen (Texas), Friday
3. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); idle; vs. Servite, Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0); def. Corona Santiago, 85-0; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday
5. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 27-26; at Long Beach Poly, Friday
6. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Bakersfield Garces, 41-0; vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage (at Fort Lauderdale Aquinas), Aug. 27
7. SIERRA CANYON (0-1); lost to JSerra, 31-17; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday
8. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. San Juan Hills, 18-8; vs. Norco (at Saddleback College), Friday
9. NORCO (0-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Friday
10. WARREN (0-0); idle; vs. La Serna, Friday
11. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 41-10; at Los Gatos, Friday
12. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra, 27-26; at Upland, Friday
13. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-0); def. Westlake, 41-21; at St. Bonaventure, Friday
14. ST. BONAVENTURE (0-1); lost to Inglewood, 41-34; vs. Oxnard Pacifica (at Ventura College), Friday
15. INGLEWOOD (1-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 41-34; at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, Friday
16. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 18-8; at Cypress, Thursday
17. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); def. Clovis, 56-7 (Thursday); vs. Gardena Serra (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
18. ST. FRANCIS (0-1); lost to West Ranch, 61-41; at Mira Costa, Friday
19. BISHOP AMAT (1-0); def. Valencia, 29-6 (Thursday);at La Habra, Friday
20. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-0); idle; vs. Great Oak, Friday
21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0); def. Servite, 27-7; vs. Apple Valley, Friday
22. CHAMINADE (1-0); def. Oaks Christian, 24-17; vs. JSerra, Friday
23. SIMI VALLEY (1-0); def. Ventura, 49-3; at Knight, Friday
24. SERVITE (0-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 27-7; at Mission Viejo, Friday
25. JSERRA (1-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 31-17; at Chaminade, Friday
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.