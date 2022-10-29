How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared
How The Times' top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared (games Friday unless noted):
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result (playoffs begin next week)
1. MATER DEI (10-0) def. Servite, 48-17
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) def. Santa Margarita, 56-14
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1) def. Norco, 42-0 (Thursday)
4. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2) def. Fountain Valley, 68-0 (Thursday)
5. LONG BEACH POLY (10-0) def. Long Beach Jordan, 63-0
6. MISSION VIEJO (9-1) def. Capistrano Valley, 63-7
7. EDISON (9-1) def. Corona del Mar, 40-13
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4) lost to JSerra, 20-7
9. SANTA MARGARITA (5-4) lost to St. John Bosco, 56-14
10. SIERRA CANYON (6-4) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21
11. CHAMINADE (8-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 32-23
12. INGLEWOOD (10-0) def. Morningside, 45-0
13. WARREN (8-1) def. Dominguez, 44-0
14. GARDENA SERRA (6-4) def. Chaminade, 32-23
15. JSERRA (5-5) def. Orange Lutheran, 20-7
16. BISHOP AMAT (7-3) def. Bishop Alemany, 36-7
17. YORBA LINDA (10-0) def. Brea Olinda, 56-27
18. OAK HILLS (9-0) vs. Sultana, late
19. CYPRESS (10-0) def. Crean Lutheran, 42-6 (Thursday)
20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-2) def. Upland, 34-14
21. CAJON (9-1) def. Redlands East Valley, 49-16 (Thursday)
22. WEST RANCH (10-0) idle
23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-3) lost to St. Bonaventure, 40-28 (Thursday)
24. APPLE VALLEY (8-2) def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-2 (Thursday)
25. CHARTER OAK (10-0) def. Alta Loma, 42-10 (Thursday)
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.