TIME's Top 100 Photos of 2020

·23 min read
Protester Ismail Bronson raises his fist at a peaceful demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on June 2, eight days after George Floyd&#x002019;s killing.
Protester Ismail Bronson raises his fist at a peaceful demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on June 2, eight days after George Floyd’s killing.

Protester Ismail Bronson raises his fist at a peaceful demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on June 2, eight days after George Floyd’s killing. Credit - André Chung

It was a long year made to feel longer by the shadows that lay across it, one atop the next, and experienced as a miasma visible as atmosphere in so many of the photographs that define it: The half-light of a temporary morgue. Of a city street obscured by tear gas. Of a wildfire’s traveling dusk.

The news photos that captured 2020 — shown here in TIME’s annual unranked selection of 100 — almost need no time stamp, so distinctive was its look. Here was a year with the palette of an Arctic winter, variations on a darkness that just goes on and on, time suspended first by lockdowns that threw life out of routine, then by the understanding that nothing would be the same after.

No one looking through these images a few years hence will have to ask, when they come to the tableau of a body and people in hazmat on a China street, when that photo was taken. Or what summer two groups of men — one in police uniforms — grabbed the limbs of a young Black protester, surrounded by people in masks. The exception might be the hellscapes created by bushfires, especially the sad, singed animals of Australia. Unless, that is, 2020 is remembered, on top of everything else, as the year the slow burn of climate change officially tipped into conflagration.

What colors the year did produce tended toward the garish hues of America’s political polarization, especially so in images from campaign rallies. But not always.

Here is a pretty street in the Caucasus Mountains. A boulevard, really. The eye is drawn to leaves going gold in the autumn light and to plastic tape the color of peppermint, stretched to form a cordon around something in the road. It is a missile, launched from the enemy side in a war over a patch of disputed territory, and buried right up to its tail fins in the pavement of a residential street, where, in the year 2020, it stands as a symbol of hope. It didn’t explode. — Karl Vick

Warning: Some of the following images are graphic in nature and might be disturbing to some viewers.

A fire-response volunteer pours water on a koala injured in a bushfire on Kangaroo Island, South Australia, on Jan. 16. It was quickly hustled to a nearby shelter, joining hundreds of other animals receiving care.<span class="copyright">Adam Ferguson for TIME</span>
A fire-response volunteer pours water on a koala injured in a bushfire on Kangaroo Island, South Australia, on Jan. 16. It was quickly hustled to a nearby shelter, joining hundreds of other animals receiving care.Adam Ferguson for TIME
A protester, wearing a shirt that reads "Please Stop the Violence," is dragged near Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 29, four days after George Floyd's killing.<span class="copyright">Malike Sidibe for TIME</span>
A protester, wearing a shirt that reads "Please Stop the Violence," is dragged near Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 29, four days after George Floyd's killing.Malike Sidibe for TIME
The night sky glows red from the Holser Fire in Piru, Calif., on Aug. 17, as a water-dropping helicopter works to slow the spread of flames.<span class="copyright">Robert Gauthier—Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock</span>
The night sky glows red from the Holser Fire in Piru, Calif., on Aug. 17, as a water-dropping helicopter works to slow the spread of flames.Robert Gauthier—Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
A view of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from the UCF Knights' stadium in Orlando on Nov. 15.<span class="copyright">Conor Kvatek—Collegiate Images/Getty Images</span>
A view of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from the UCF Knights' stadium in Orlando on Nov. 15.Conor Kvatek—Collegiate Images/Getty Images
Hoda Kinno, 11, is evacuated by her uncle Mustafa shortly after a massive explosion at the port in Beirut on Aug. 4. The Kinno family, from Syria's Aleppo region, was devastated by the blast. Hoda suffered a broken neck and other injuries, the Associated Press reported, and her 15-year-old sister, Sedra, was killed.<span class="copyright">Hassan Ammar—AP</span>
Hoda Kinno, 11, is evacuated by her uncle Mustafa shortly after a massive explosion at the port in Beirut on Aug. 4. The Kinno family, from Syria's Aleppo region, was devastated by the blast. Hoda suffered a broken neck and other injuries, the Associated Press reported, and her 15-year-old sister, Sedra, was killed.Hassan Ammar—AP
Dr. Joseph Varon comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston on Nov. 26.<span class="copyright">Go Nakamura—Getty Images</span>
Dr. Joseph Varon comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston on Nov. 26.Go Nakamura—Getty Images
President Trump, left, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, right, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, prior to the announcement in the Rose Garden. On Oct. 2, Trump revealed that he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, also shown here, had tested positive for coronavirus.<span class="copyright">Doug Mills—The New York Times/Redux</span>
President Trump, left, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, right, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, prior to the announcement in the Rose Garden. On Oct. 2, Trump revealed that he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, also shown here, had tested positive for coronavirus.Doug Mills—The New York Times/Redux
Five luxury cruise ships are seen while being broken down for scrap metal at the Aliaga ship recycling port in Izmir, Turkey, on Oct. 2. As the global pandemic slowed the multi-billion dollar cruise industry, and with public confidence in cruise vacations down after a series of outbreaks, some operators have been forced to cut losses and retire ships earlier than planned. The crisis, however, has bolstered the year's intake of ships at this port.<span class="copyright">Chris McGrath—Getty Images</span>
Five luxury cruise ships are seen while being broken down for scrap metal at the Aliaga ship recycling port in Izmir, Turkey, on Oct. 2. As the global pandemic slowed the multi-billion dollar cruise industry, and with public confidence in cruise vacations down after a series of outbreaks, some operators have been forced to cut losses and retire ships earlier than planned. The crisis, however, has bolstered the year's intake of ships at this port.Chris McGrath—Getty Images
Fire damage is seen inside a Dollar Tree in Minneapolis on May 28, following nights of protests and vandalism in response to the police killing of George Floyd three days earlier.<span class="copyright">Brooklynn Kascel—Polaris</span>
Fire damage is seen inside a Dollar Tree in Minneapolis on May 28, following nights of protests and vandalism in response to the police killing of George Floyd three days earlier.Brooklynn Kascel—Polaris
On May 31, a demonstrator in New York spray-paints a poster of Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck. “Out of nowhere, this guy pulled out a purple spray can and just started writing on it," the photographer recalled. "These ladies were walking by and paused to look at it. They were looking at it, like, 'Is this to attack us or to stop us from being silent?'”<span class="copyright">Malike Sidibe for TIME</span>
On May 31, a demonstrator in New York spray-paints a poster of Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck. “Out of nowhere, this guy pulled out a purple spray can and just started writing on it," the photographer recalled. "These ladies were walking by and paused to look at it. They were looking at it, like, 'Is this to attack us or to stop us from being silent?'”Malike Sidibe for TIME
A monument that was installed at a Minneapolis memorial site for George Floyd is seen during a storm on Aug. 14.<span class="copyright">Brandon Bell</span>
A monument that was installed at a Minneapolis memorial site for George Floyd is seen during a storm on Aug. 14.Brandon Bell
An aerial view from a drone shows workers removing a statue of Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on July 7.<span class="copyright">Jim Lo Scalzo—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock</span>
An aerial view from a drone shows workers removing a statue of Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on July 7.Jim Lo Scalzo—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Merlin Coles, 3, watches horse racing at Royal Ascot from his home in Bere Regis, England, on June 17. The boy is sitting on his horse, Mr. Glitter Sparkles, with his dog, Mistress, as racing resumed behind closed doors.<span class="copyright">Paul Childs—Reuters</span>
Merlin Coles, 3, watches horse racing at Royal Ascot from his home in Bere Regis, England, on June 17. The boy is sitting on his horse, Mr. Glitter Sparkles, with his dog, Mistress, as racing resumed behind closed doors.Paul Childs—Reuters
A health care worker checks a woman's temperature and oxygen saturation in the Dhole Patil slum of Pune, India, on Aug. 10.<span class="copyright">Atul Loke for TIME</span>
A health care worker checks a woman's temperature and oxygen saturation in the Dhole Patil slum of Pune, India, on Aug. 10.Atul Loke for TIME
The Atlantic Ocean surges its way into a rental beach house in Avon, N.C., on Sept. 22. Hurricane Teddy was spinning just off the coast, causing higher than normal tides and tidal surges that were inundating low-lying homes and rental properties.<span class="copyright">Daniel Pullen</span>
The Atlantic Ocean surges its way into a rental beach house in Avon, N.C., on Sept. 22. Hurricane Teddy was spinning just off the coast, causing higher than normal tides and tidal surges that were inundating low-lying homes and rental properties.Daniel Pullen
A COVID-19 patient is prepared for intubation by the anesthesiologist at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., on March 31. The plastic tent is so the virus isn’t spread while transporting the patient between units.d<span class="copyright">Danny Kim for TIME</span>
A COVID-19 patient is prepared for intubation by the anesthesiologist at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., on March 31. The plastic tent is so the virus isn’t spread while transporting the patient between units.dDanny Kim for TIME
Detained left-wing activist Reina Mae Nasino, in handcuffs and wearing a protective suit to prevent the spread of coronavirus, touches the coffin of her three-month-old daughter, River, during funeral rites guarded by armed escorts at Manila North Cemetery on Oct. 16. The 23-year-old was among three activists arrested last year in a Philippine left-wing group’s office, the Associated Press reported, and charged with the illegal possession of explosives and firearms; their lawyers alleged that the weapons were placed by police, which denied the accusation. A court allowed Nasino three hours to attend the burial of her baby, who died of acute gastroenteritis, the AP added, but critics decried her treatment.<span class="copyright">Aaron Favila—AP</span>
Detained left-wing activist Reina Mae Nasino, in handcuffs and wearing a protective suit to prevent the spread of coronavirus, touches the coffin of her three-month-old daughter, River, during funeral rites guarded by armed escorts at Manila North Cemetery on Oct. 16. The 23-year-old was among three activists arrested last year in a Philippine left-wing group’s office, the Associated Press reported, and charged with the illegal possession of explosives and firearms; their lawyers alleged that the weapons were placed by police, which denied the accusation. A court allowed Nasino three hours to attend the burial of her baby, who died of acute gastroenteritis, the AP added, but critics decried her treatment.Aaron Favila—AP
Pro-democracy activists flash three-fingered salutes during a demonstration at the Kaset Intersection, near Bangkok, on Oct. 19. A growing tide of protests called for the prime minister to resign.<span class="copyright">Sakchai Lalit—AP</span>
Pro-democracy activists flash three-fingered salutes during a demonstration at the Kaset Intersection, near Bangkok, on Oct. 19. A growing tide of protests called for the prime minister to resign.Sakchai Lalit—AP
An eerie emptiness enveloped the area surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on March 6, as attendance at Friday prayers was hit by measures to protect against COVID-19.<span class="copyright">Bandar al-Dandani—AFP/Getty Images</span>
An eerie emptiness enveloped the area surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on March 6, as attendance at Friday prayers was hit by measures to protect against COVID-19.Bandar al-Dandani—AFP/Getty Images
Rally attendees wait for President Trump to arrive at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20. It was Trump's first campaign rally in months since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S.<span class="copyright">Peter van Agtmael—Magnum Photos for TIME</span>
Rally attendees wait for President Trump to arrive at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20. It was Trump's first campaign rally in months since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S.Peter van Agtmael—Magnum Photos for TIME
In Minneapolis on June 5, mourners embrace in front of mock headstones at a makeshift memorial in tribute to people killed by the police.<span class="copyright">Joshua Rashaad McFadden—The New York Times/Redux</span>
In Minneapolis on June 5, mourners embrace in front of mock headstones at a makeshift memorial in tribute to people killed by the police.Joshua Rashaad McFadden—The New York Times/Redux
The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi—two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash—by spotlighting two empty court-side seats at the Staples Center on Jan. 31.<span class="copyright">Harry How—Getty Images</span>
The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi—two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash—by spotlighting two empty court-side seats at the Staples Center on Jan. 31.Harry How—Getty Images
At Juneteenth celebrations in Tulsa's Greenwood district, the site of one of American history’s worst-ever episodes of racial violence, Deshon and Omarion wear T-shirts depicting their grandmother Leslie Randle—who was alive during the 1921 massacre, when hundreds of Black-owned homes and businesses in the area were burned and more than 300 Black people were killed. "She told us that the bodies were taken away and stacked on a hill up by [Oklahoma State University]," says Deshon. "Every time we heard the stories it made us upset. But she made us listen."<span class="copyright">Ruddy Roye for TIME</span>
At Juneteenth celebrations in Tulsa's Greenwood district, the site of one of American history’s worst-ever episodes of racial violence, Deshon and Omarion wear T-shirts depicting their grandmother Leslie Randle—who was alive during the 1921 massacre, when hundreds of Black-owned homes and businesses in the area were burned and more than 300 Black people were killed. "She told us that the bodies were taken away and stacked on a hill up by [Oklahoma State University]," says Deshon. "Every time we heard the stories it made us upset. But she made us listen."Ruddy Roye for TIME
At a mosque in Tehran, on Jan. 5, Iranian women mourn Qasem Soleimani's death.<span class="copyright">Newsha Tavakolian—Magnum Photos for TIME</span>
At a mosque in Tehran, on Jan. 5, Iranian women mourn Qasem Soleimani's death.Newsha Tavakolian—Magnum Photos for TIME
A drained indoor pool was converted into a dining area at Moscow's Hospital No. 15.<span class="copyright">Nanna Heitmann—Magnum Photos</span>
A drained indoor pool was converted into a dining area at Moscow's Hospital No. 15.Nanna Heitmann—Magnum Photos
Women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pray during Sunday Mass at a church near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, on Nov. 29.<span class="copyright">Nariman El-Mofty—AP</span>
Women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pray during Sunday Mass at a church near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, on Nov. 29.Nariman El-Mofty—AP
Discolored obituary portraits at the printing plant of L'Eco di Bergamo in Erbusco in April; the newspaper dedicated more pages to accommodate the COVID-19 death toll.<span class="copyright">Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME</span>
Discolored obituary portraits at the printing plant of L'Eco di Bergamo in Erbusco in April; the newspaper dedicated more pages to accommodate the COVID-19 death toll.Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME
A coronavirus patient uses a balloon to strengthen her lungs as she recovers at a makeshift hospital in Mexico City on June 30.<span class="copyright">Meghan Dhaliwal—The New York Times/Redux</span>
A coronavirus patient uses a balloon to strengthen her lungs as she recovers at a makeshift hospital in Mexico City on June 30.Meghan Dhaliwal—The New York Times/Redux
The body of a patient, wrapped in yellow infectious waste plastic bags and plastic wrappers, lie on the patient's deathbed awaiting a body bag in an Indonesian hospital. The wrapping of the patient, which takes two nurses approximately an hour to complete, was intended to suppress the spread of coronavirus.<span class="copyright">Joshua Irwandi</span>
The body of a patient, wrapped in yellow infectious waste plastic bags and plastic wrappers, lie on the patient's deathbed awaiting a body bag in an Indonesian hospital. The wrapping of the patient, which takes two nurses approximately an hour to complete, was intended to suppress the spread of coronavirus.Joshua Irwandi
A deserted walkway in Venice's St. Mark's Square in March, as Italy was the European epicenter of the pandemic.<span class="copyright">Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME</span>
A deserted walkway in Venice's St. Mark's Square in March, as Italy was the European epicenter of the pandemic.Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME
Officials in protective suits near an elderly man who collapsed and died near a hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 30.<span class="copyright">Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images</span>
Officials in protective suits near an elderly man who collapsed and died near a hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 30.Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images
Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, and French President Emmanuel Macron stand socially distanced while posing for photographs at 10 Downing Street in London on June 18.<span class="copyright">Simon Dawson—Bloomberg/Getty Images</span>
Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, and French President Emmanuel Macron stand socially distanced while posing for photographs at 10 Downing Street in London on June 18.Simon Dawson—Bloomberg/Getty Images
During a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London on June 13, protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety near Waterloo Station.<span class="copyright">Dylan Martinez—Reuters</span>
During a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London on June 13, protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety near Waterloo Station.Dylan Martinez—Reuters
Demonstrators embrace each other after hearing the grand jury verdict, indicting one of three officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor inside her apartment with "wanton endangerment," in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23.<span class="copyright">Brandon Bell—Getty Images</span>
Demonstrators embrace each other after hearing the grand jury verdict, indicting one of three officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor inside her apartment with "wanton endangerment," in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23.Brandon Bell—Getty Images
Maricopa County Constable Darlene Martinez escorts a family out of their apartment after serving an eviction order for non-payment in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 30. Thousands of court-ordered evictions continued nationwide despite a CDC moratorium for renters impacted by the pandemic.<span class="copyright">John Moore—Getty Images</span>
Maricopa County Constable Darlene Martinez escorts a family out of their apartment after serving an eviction order for non-payment in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 30. Thousands of court-ordered evictions continued nationwide despite a CDC moratorium for renters impacted by the pandemic.John Moore—Getty Images
People sleep in a parking lot in Las Vegas on March 30 after a night shelter temporarily shut down because of COVID-19.<span class="copyright">Tod Seelie—The Guardian</span>
People sleep in a parking lot in Las Vegas on March 30 after a night shelter temporarily shut down because of COVID-19.Tod Seelie—The Guardian
Two children pass members of a Taliban Red Unit, an elite force, in the Alingar District of Afghanistan's Laghman Province on March 13.<span class="copyright">Jim Huylebroek—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Two children pass members of a Taliban Red Unit, an elite force, in the Alingar District of Afghanistan's Laghman Province on March 13.Jim Huylebroek—The New York Times/Redux
Moving the gear into the hall between the new units reduced PPE use from 20 or 30 per shift to five or six, the photographer said, at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J. <em>(A small portion of this photograph is obscured to preserve the confidentiality of a patient's identity.)</em><span class="copyright">Danny Kim for TIME</span>
Moving the gear into the hall between the new units reduced PPE use from 20 or 30 per shift to five or six, the photographer said, at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J. (A small portion of this photograph is obscured to preserve the confidentiality of a patient's identity.)Danny Kim for TIME
A health worker checks an elderly woman’s oxygen level after receiving a call about a suspected COVID-19 case in the northern Italian province of Bergamo.<span class="copyright">Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME</span>
A health worker checks an elderly woman’s oxygen level after receiving a call about a suspected COVID-19 case in the northern Italian province of Bergamo.Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME
Government funeral workers cover the body of Arlen Laranjeira Bezerra, 39, near the Delphina Rinaldi Abdel Aziz Hospital in Manaus, in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, on May 5. Bezerra had been admitted to the hospital to undergo treatment for COVID-19. After escaping from the hospital at dawn, his body was found by family members approximately 650 feet (200 meters) away.<span class="copyright">Edmar Barros—AP</span>
Government funeral workers cover the body of Arlen Laranjeira Bezerra, 39, near the Delphina Rinaldi Abdel Aziz Hospital in Manaus, in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, on May 5. Bezerra had been admitted to the hospital to undergo treatment for COVID-19. After escaping from the hospital at dawn, his body was found by family members approximately 650 feet (200 meters) away.Edmar Barros—AP
Talona Hogan, a close family friend, right, accepts an embrace as she copes with the death of Calvin Munerlyn during his visitation service in Flint, Mich., on May 8. Munerlyn, 43, was shot at the Family Dollar store following an alleged verbal altercation with a woman after telling her daughter she needed to wear a mask while inside.<span class="copyright">Jake May—The Flint Journal/MLive.com/AP</span>
Talona Hogan, a close family friend, right, accepts an embrace as she copes with the death of Calvin Munerlyn during his visitation service in Flint, Mich., on May 8. Munerlyn, 43, was shot at the Family Dollar store following an alleged verbal altercation with a woman after telling her daughter she needed to wear a mask while inside.Jake May—The Flint Journal/MLive.com/AP
A man holding a child walks by a man with a rake, gun and tiki torch at the Maricopa County election office in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 5.<span class="copyright">Sinna Nasseri for TIME</span>
A man holding a child walks by a man with a rake, gun and tiki torch at the Maricopa County election office in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 5.Sinna Nasseri for TIME
President Trump stages a theatrical return to the White House on Oct. 5 after a days-long hospitalization for COVID-19.<span class="copyright">Anna Moneymaker—The New York Times/Redux</span>
President Trump stages a theatrical return to the White House on Oct. 5 after a days-long hospitalization for COVID-19.Anna Moneymaker—The New York Times/Redux
Kyle Edwards, 39, collects lanterns from inside a temporary morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 22. Edwards, whose job sometimes involved moving bodies of COVID-19 victims to the morgue, worked 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. shifts during the worst of the pandemic and, like many members of his team, contracted the virus. His family asked him to take time off until the virus died down, but Edwards kept working. He and his wife trained their 5-year-old son to not hug him immediately when he gets home: “Daddy has to wash the coronavirus off him when he gets home from the hospital,” the boy will tell others.<span class="copyright">Meridith Kohut for TIME</span>
Kyle Edwards, 39, collects lanterns from inside a temporary morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 22. Edwards, whose job sometimes involved moving bodies of COVID-19 victims to the morgue, worked 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. shifts during the worst of the pandemic and, like many members of his team, contracted the virus. His family asked him to take time off until the virus died down, but Edwards kept working. He and his wife trained their 5-year-old son to not hug him immediately when he gets home: “Daddy has to wash the coronavirus off him when he gets home from the hospital,” the boy will tell others.Meridith Kohut for TIME
Marsha Williams, left, patient-care coordinator at Wyckoff’s women’s health center, wipes away tears and holds the hand of co-worker Erica Davis during union delegate Jacqueline Venner’s funeral. (Because of social-distancing restrictions, capacity was limited to 10 people.) Williams, whom Venner helped navigate her job, said she respected her like "a big sister."<span class="copyright">Meridith Kohut for TIME</span>
Marsha Williams, left, patient-care coordinator at Wyckoff’s women’s health center, wipes away tears and holds the hand of co-worker Erica Davis during union delegate Jacqueline Venner’s funeral. (Because of social-distancing restrictions, capacity was limited to 10 people.) Williams, whom Venner helped navigate her job, said she respected her like "a big sister."Meridith Kohut for TIME
A protester wipes a tear from the face of a fellow marcher as they demonstrate against police brutality in Minneapolis on May 29.<span class="copyright">Victor J. Blue—The New York Times/Redux</span>
A protester wipes a tear from the face of a fellow marcher as they demonstrate against police brutality in Minneapolis on May 29.Victor J. Blue—The New York Times/Redux
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are applauded by their spouses, Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, shortly after Biden accepted his party's presidential nomination during the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 20.<span class="copyright">Erin Schaff—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are applauded by their spouses, Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, shortly after Biden accepted his party's presidential nomination during the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 20.Erin Schaff—The New York Times/Redux
Jeremiah Harrell, 5, looks up to the flag-draped coffin of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 28.<span class="copyright">Michael A. McCoy—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Jeremiah Harrell, 5, looks up to the flag-draped coffin of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 28.Michael A. McCoy—The New York Times/Redux
Jacquelyn Booth lays on the ground outside the Supreme Court on Sept. 26, mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as conservative women who support Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to replace Ginsburg pray at its doors. One month later, Barrett was confirmed by the Senate in a 52-to-48 vote.<span class="copyright">Erin Schaff—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Jacquelyn Booth lays on the ground outside the Supreme Court on Sept. 26, mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as conservative women who support Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to replace Ginsburg pray at its doors. One month later, Barrett was confirmed by the Senate in a 52-to-48 vote.Erin Schaff—The New York Times/Redux
Family and friends of Secoriea Turner, an eight-year-old who was fatally shot while in a car with her mother near the site where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer weeks earlier, leading to protests against police brutality, present floral arrangements during her home-going service at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on July 15.<span class="copyright">Alyssa Pointer—Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP</span>
Family and friends of Secoriea Turner, an eight-year-old who was fatally shot while in a car with her mother near the site where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer weeks earlier, leading to protests against police brutality, present floral arrangements during her home-going service at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on July 15.Alyssa Pointer—Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP
After pushing their wedding date back a few times due to pandemic concerns, Judi and Eric finally decided to move forward with an intimate wedding in front of their home in Santa Clarita, Calif., in May. Judi’s main concern was that her elderly father, who is undergoing treatment, might not make it to their new date in 2021 and it was extremely important to her that he was there to walk her down the aisle. Everything fell into place perfectly, the photographer recalled. Their wedding officiant, who lived across the street, and a few neighbors and close friends joined for the small ceremony in their driveway.<span class="copyright">Maggie Shannon</span>
After pushing their wedding date back a few times due to pandemic concerns, Judi and Eric finally decided to move forward with an intimate wedding in front of their home in Santa Clarita, Calif., in May. Judi’s main concern was that her elderly father, who is undergoing treatment, might not make it to their new date in 2021 and it was extremely important to her that he was there to walk her down the aisle. Everything fell into place perfectly, the photographer recalled. Their wedding officiant, who lived across the street, and a few neighbors and close friends joined for the small ceremony in their driveway.Maggie Shannon
Nour Saliba stands in her apartment in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut on Aug. 6, two days after the deadly explosion at the city’s port, seen through her blown-out window. “Honestly, I had it easy. I only lost my home. I am one of the lucky ones who still have their family and friends by their side,” says the 27-year-old community manager and model. “Trauma is written all over the fumes of this explosion. Yes, we are all traumatized, but we are also burnt out."<span class="copyright">Myriam Boulos for TIME</span>
Nour Saliba stands in her apartment in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut on Aug. 6, two days after the deadly explosion at the city’s port, seen through her blown-out window. “Honestly, I had it easy. I only lost my home. I am one of the lucky ones who still have their family and friends by their side,” says the 27-year-old community manager and model. “Trauma is written all over the fumes of this explosion. Yes, we are all traumatized, but we are also burnt out."Myriam Boulos for TIME
Former Vice President Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Osage, Iowa, on Jan. 22.<span class="copyright">September Dawn Bottoms for TIME</span>
Former Vice President Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Osage, Iowa, on Jan. 22.September Dawn Bottoms for TIME
Lori Spencer talks on the phone with her 81-year-old mother Judie Shape at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., on March 8. Shape tested positive for coronavirus that morning.<span class="copyright">David Ryder—Reuters</span>
Lori Spencer talks on the phone with her 81-year-old mother Judie Shape at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., on March 8. Shape tested positive for coronavirus that morning.David Ryder—Reuters
Matthew Fish of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillcrest Heights, Md., waits for parishioners at his drive-through confessional on March 20. As the coronavirus disrupts lives around the world, Fish is among those who have sought ways to meet the needs of observant community members, even as their houses of faith remain closed. “The important thing is to not just keep that 6-ft. distance but to give people the option of anonymity and to preserve confidentiality,” Fish told Washingtonian of his setup in the parking lot next to the rectory. “I got some clamps, found an old curtain, and duct-taped and clamped it together ... We advertise it at our usual Confession time.”<span class="copyright">Evy Mages—Washingtonian</span>
Matthew Fish of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillcrest Heights, Md., waits for parishioners at his drive-through confessional on March 20. As the coronavirus disrupts lives around the world, Fish is among those who have sought ways to meet the needs of observant community members, even as their houses of faith remain closed. “The important thing is to not just keep that 6-ft. distance but to give people the option of anonymity and to preserve confidentiality,” Fish told Washingtonian of his setup in the parking lot next to the rectory. “I got some clamps, found an old curtain, and duct-taped and clamped it together ... We advertise it at our usual Confession time.”Evy Mages—Washingtonian
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures to journalists during a press conference from a ramp of the Palácio do Planalto in Brasilia on May 12.<span class="copyright">Joédson Alves—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock</span>
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures to journalists during a press conference from a ramp of the Palácio do Planalto in Brasilia on May 12.Joédson Alves—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A person holds flowers as demonstrators clash with police near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct shortly after midnight on June 8. Earlier in the evening, a suspect drove into the crowd of protesters and shot one person, which happened after a day of peaceful protests across the city. Later, police and protesters clashed violently.<span class="copyright">David Ryder—Getty Images</span>
A person holds flowers as demonstrators clash with police near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct shortly after midnight on June 8. Earlier in the evening, a suspect drove into the crowd of protesters and shot one person, which happened after a day of peaceful protests across the city. Later, police and protesters clashed violently.David Ryder—Getty Images
A man runs through the fountain in Washington Square Park in New York City on Nov. 7, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.<span class="copyright">Malike Sidibe for TIME</span>
A man runs through the fountain in Washington Square Park in New York City on Nov. 7, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.Malike Sidibe for TIME
A missile that landed on a street is surrounded by barricade tape in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh, on Oct. 16. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reignited in late September, quickly escalating from the frontlines to populated towns and villages.<span class="copyright">Anush Babajanyan—VII/Redux</span>
A missile that landed on a street is surrounded by barricade tape in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh, on Oct. 16. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reignited in late September, quickly escalating from the frontlines to populated towns and villages.Anush Babajanyan—VII/Redux
A woman plays music from her balcony in Milan on March 13. Italians remained essentially under house arrest as the nation—the European front in the global fight against coronavirus—had ordered extraordinary restrictions on their movement to prevent its spread.<span class="copyright">Alessandro Grassani—The New York Times/Redux</span>
A woman plays music from her balcony in Milan on March 13. Italians remained essentially under house arrest as the nation—the European front in the global fight against coronavirus—had ordered extraordinary restrictions on their movement to prevent its spread.Alessandro Grassani—The New York Times/Redux
Relatives accompany the coffin of Jose Barbaran, who was believed to have died from coronavirus complications, as they travel by boat on Peru's Ucayali River on Sept. 29. Despite the risk, family members decided to travel by night to Barbaran's hometown of Palestina, a four-hour journey.<span class="copyright">Rodrigo Abd—AP</span>
Relatives accompany the coffin of Jose Barbaran, who was believed to have died from coronavirus complications, as they travel by boat on Peru's Ucayali River on Sept. 29. Despite the risk, family members decided to travel by night to Barbaran's hometown of Palestina, a four-hour journey.Rodrigo Abd—AP
A woman outraged by the killing of George Floyd speaks to a crowd and blocks a police officer's vehicle with a group of protesters in Minneapolis on May 27.<span class="copyright">Patience Zalanga</span>
A woman outraged by the killing of George Floyd speaks to a crowd and blocks a police officer's vehicle with a group of protesters in Minneapolis on May 27.Patience Zalanga
Dr. Sherry Melton, center, moves a gurney after transferring a COVID patient from the emergency department to the intensive care unit at Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on April 3, when New York was the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.<span class="copyright">Philip Montgomery</span>
Dr. Sherry Melton, center, moves a gurney after transferring a COVID patient from the emergency department to the intensive care unit at Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on April 3, when New York was the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.Philip Montgomery
Olivia Grant, right, hugs her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo, through a plastic drop cloth hung up on a clothesline in a backyard in Wantagh, N.Y., on May 24.<span class="copyright">Al Bello—Getty Images</span>
Olivia Grant, right, hugs her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo, through a plastic drop cloth hung up on a clothesline in a backyard in Wantagh, N.Y., on May 24.Al Bello—Getty Images
Dead trees near the Taal volcano's crater are covered in volcanic ash on Jan. 14.<span class="copyright">Ezra Acayan—Getty Images</span>
Dead trees near the Taal volcano's crater are covered in volcanic ash on Jan. 14.Ezra Acayan—Getty Images
A man desperately tries to protect himself in Edirne, Turkey, from tear gas launched by Greek authorities at the border in March.<span class="copyright">Emin Ozmen—Magnum Photos for TIME</span>
A man desperately tries to protect himself in Edirne, Turkey, from tear gas launched by Greek authorities at the border in March.Emin Ozmen—Magnum Photos for TIME
A man sprays mace as another man fatally fires a gun in Denver on Oct. 10. The man on the left was supporting the "Patriot Rally" and sprayed mace at the man on the right, who then shot and killed the protester.<span class="copyright">Helen H. Richardson—The Denver Post/AP</span>
A man sprays mace as another man fatally fires a gun in Denver on Oct. 10. The man on the left was supporting the "Patriot Rally" and sprayed mace at the man on the right, who then shot and killed the protester.Helen H. Richardson—The Denver Post/AP
A coat of a biohazard disinfectant is sprayed on all surfaces at the New York Stock Exchange, as part of a new deep-clean regimen, on March 14. As other workplaces went online-only, traders continued to jostle and the building started to be regularly sanitized.<span class="copyright">Victor Llorente—The New York Times/Redux</span>
A coat of a biohazard disinfectant is sprayed on all surfaces at the New York Stock Exchange, as part of a new deep-clean regimen, on March 14. As other workplaces went online-only, traders continued to jostle and the building started to be regularly sanitized.Victor Llorente—The New York Times/Redux
A long-haired Lhasa Apso is wheeled down the runway to the gate of stardom at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 10.<span class="copyright">Evan Angelastro for TIME</span>
A long-haired Lhasa Apso is wheeled down the runway to the gate of stardom at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 10.Evan Angelastro for TIME
Kelen Walker packs students' locker contents into black trash bags as they clean and sanitize the school while students take online classes from home at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on March 17.<span class="copyright">Khadejeh Nikouyeh—News & Record/AP</span>
Kelen Walker packs students' locker contents into black trash bags as they clean and sanitize the school while students take online classes from home at Canterbury School in Greensboro, N.C., on March 17.Khadejeh Nikouyeh—News & Record/AP
Francisco Espana, 60, is surrounded by members of his medical team on a promenade next to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona on Sept. 4.<span class="copyright">Emilio Morenatti—AP</span>
Francisco Espana, 60, is surrounded by members of his medical team on a promenade next to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona on Sept. 4.Emilio Morenatti—AP
The family and friends of Jefrey Scott Cameron, who died of an accidental overdose earlier this year, at his burial in Barre, Vt., on July 18. By this time, more than 40 states had seen increases in overdoses since the onset of the pandemic in the U.S.<span class="copyright">Hilary Swift—The New York Times/Redux</span>
The family and friends of Jefrey Scott Cameron, who died of an accidental overdose earlier this year, at his burial in Barre, Vt., on July 18. By this time, more than 40 states had seen increases in overdoses since the onset of the pandemic in the U.S.Hilary Swift—The New York Times/Redux
A protester holds a Nigerian flag at an #EndSars demonstration in Abuja on Oct. 17. "The atmosphere during the protests were highly liberating and gave me hope," the photographer recalled. "I had never imagined that Nigerians will be able to see past religion, ethnicity and social class and come together to march for a common cause."<span class="copyright">Etinosa Yvonne</span>
A protester holds a Nigerian flag at an #EndSars demonstration in Abuja on Oct. 17. "The atmosphere during the protests were highly liberating and gave me hope," the photographer recalled. "I had never imagined that Nigerians will be able to see past religion, ethnicity and social class and come together to march for a common cause."Etinosa Yvonne
Fuad Izmayilov's sister kisses his hand shortly after he was killed in a rocket attack launched by Armenian forces on the city of Barda, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 28.<span class="copyright">Ivor Prickett—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Fuad Izmayilov's sister kisses his hand shortly after he was killed in a rocket attack launched by Armenian forces on the city of Barda, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 28.Ivor Prickett—The New York Times/Redux
President Trump holds a Bible in front of St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1. "Trump’s moment—for him to look in control of the two-block radius around his home and to stand with a Bible in front of a church—came at a huge cost," wrote Brian Bennett, "using the full force of the federal government to quash a peaceful protest and raising echoes of martial law."<span class="copyright">Doug Mills—The New York Times/Redux</span>
President Trump holds a Bible in front of St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1. "Trump’s moment—for him to look in control of the two-block radius around his home and to stand with a Bible in front of a church—came at a huge cost," wrote Brian Bennett, "using the full force of the federal government to quash a peaceful protest and raising echoes of martial law."Doug Mills—The New York Times/Redux
A burned Christmas Tree farm near Gates, Ore., in September. More than 5 million acres have burned in California, Oregon and Washington.<span class="copyright">Peter van Agtmael—Magnum Photos</span>
A burned Christmas Tree farm near Gates, Ore., in September. More than 5 million acres have burned in California, Oregon and Washington.Peter van Agtmael—Magnum Photos
A resident puts down a cow that was severely wounded after a bushfire ravaged a paddock in Coolagolite, New South Wales, Australia, on Jan. 1.<span class="copyright">Sean Davey—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock</span>
A resident puts down a cow that was severely wounded after a bushfire ravaged a paddock in Coolagolite, New South Wales, Australia, on Jan. 1.Sean Davey—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dark orange skies hang over the San Francisco skyline, as seen from Treasure Island, on Sept. 9, due to multiple wildfires burning across California and Oregon.<span class="copyright">Jessica Christian—The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images</span>
Dark orange skies hang over the San Francisco skyline, as seen from Treasure Island, on Sept. 9, due to multiple wildfires burning across California and Oregon.Jessica Christian—The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
A military flyover in a salute to frontline workers above New York City on April 28.<span class="copyright">Dina Litovsky—Redux</span>
A military flyover in a salute to frontline workers above New York City on April 28.Dina Litovsky—Redux
An aerial view from a drone shows railcars that derailed as Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, La., on Aug. 29.<span class="copyright">Joe Raedle—Getty Images</span>
An aerial view from a drone shows railcars that derailed as Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, La., on Aug. 29.Joe Raedle—Getty Images
Children line up for school at Wesley Elementary in Middle­town, Conn., on July 20.<span class="copyright">Gillian Laub for TIME</span>
Children line up for school at Wesley Elementary in Middle­town, Conn., on July 20.Gillian Laub for TIME
Naomi Osaka of Japan takes part in an Australian Open practice session in Melbourne on Jan. 18.<span class="copyright">Michael Dodge—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock</span>
Naomi Osaka of Japan takes part in an Australian Open practice session in Melbourne on Jan. 18.Michael Dodge—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Activists resist an attempt by police to detain them while gathering to support opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who had been reportedly detained by state security agents, in Minsk on Sept. 8.<span class="copyright">Stringer—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock</span>
Activists resist an attempt by police to detain them while gathering to support opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who had been reportedly detained by state security agents, in Minsk on Sept. 8.Stringer—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Police officers and emergency workers near a man associated with a right-wing group who was fatally shot at a protest in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 29.<span class="copyright">Mason Trinca—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Police officers and emergency workers near a man associated with a right-wing group who was fatally shot at a protest in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 29.Mason Trinca—The New York Times/Redux
Dr. Laura Mulvey, who practices emergency medicine, in her isolation unit in the ICU at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn on March 26. "It's not easy being a patient," Mulvey said, "especially in your own hospital." Nearby, the ICU team holds a meeting.<span class="copyright">Benjamin Norman for TIME</span>
Dr. Laura Mulvey, who practices emergency medicine, in her isolation unit in the ICU at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn on March 26. "It's not easy being a patient," Mulvey said, "especially in your own hospital." Nearby, the ICU team holds a meeting.Benjamin Norman for TIME
Showgirls wearing protective masks are seen inside Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort on July 2.<span class="copyright">Michelle Gustafson—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Showgirls wearing protective masks are seen inside Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort on July 2.Michelle Gustafson—The New York Times/Redux
Supporters at Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's rally in Nashua, N.H., on Feb. 11. Buttigieg finished second in the state's primary, behind Bernie Sanders.<span class="copyright">M. Scott Brauer for TIME</span>
Supporters at Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's rally in Nashua, N.H., on Feb. 11. Buttigieg finished second in the state's primary, behind Bernie Sanders.M. Scott Brauer for TIME
As Vice President Mike Pence applauds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union address following his speech at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4.<span class="copyright">Erin Schaff—The New York Times/Redux</span>
As Vice President Mike Pence applauds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union address following his speech at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4.Erin Schaff—The New York Times/Redux
Reporters watch the Senate impeachment vote in the press gallery at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5.<span class="copyright">Gabriella Demczuk for TIME</span>
Reporters watch the Senate impeachment vote in the press gallery at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5.Gabriella Demczuk for TIME
Supporters of President Trump wave at a pickup truck dragging a sign supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris outside of the Clark County Elections Department in North Las Vegas on Nov. 7.<span class="copyright">Wong Maye-E—AP</span>
Supporters of President Trump wave at a pickup truck dragging a sign supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris outside of the Clark County Elections Department in North Las Vegas on Nov. 7.Wong Maye-E—AP
About 100 protesters assembled outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on April 13 during Gov. Mike DeWine's weekday update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, upset that the state remains under a Stay-At-Home order and that non-essential businesses were still closed.<span class="copyright">Joshua A. Bickel—The Columbus Dispatch/AP</span>
About 100 protesters assembled outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on April 13 during Gov. Mike DeWine's weekday update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, upset that the state remains under a Stay-At-Home order and that non-essential businesses were still closed.Joshua A. Bickel—The Columbus Dispatch/AP
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters—one of whom, at right, holds a video camera and microphone—as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28.<span class="copyright">Lawrence Bryant—Reuters</span>
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters—one of whom, at right, holds a video camera and microphone—as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28.Lawrence Bryant—Reuters
Police clash with protesters in Hong Kong on July 1, one day after a new national security law went into effect. The city immediately felt the chilling effect of Beijing's offensive to quash dissent in the semiautonomous territory.<span class="copyright">Lam Yik Fei—The New York Times/Redux</span>
Police clash with protesters in Hong Kong on July 1, one day after a new national security law went into effect. The city immediately felt the chilling effect of Beijing's offensive to quash dissent in the semiautonomous territory.Lam Yik Fei—The New York Times/Redux
Harvey Weinstein and his legal team arrive at a Manhattan courthouse during his trial on Feb. 18. Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault but acquitted of more serious charges.<span class="copyright">Caitlin Ochs—Reuters</span>
Harvey Weinstein and his legal team arrive at a Manhattan courthouse during his trial on Feb. 18. Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault but acquitted of more serious charges.Caitlin Ochs—Reuters
Shadows of refugees and migrants carrying their belongings are seen as they flee from a fire at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sept. 9.<span class="copyright">Elias Marcou—Reuters</span>
Shadows of refugees and migrants carrying their belongings are seen as they flee from a fire at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sept. 9.Elias Marcou—Reuters
Passengers on a flight from Detroit watch the final presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on Oct. 22.<span class="copyright">Salwan Georges—The Washington Post/Getty Images</span>
Passengers on a flight from Detroit watch the final presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on Oct. 22.Salwan Georges—The Washington Post/Getty Images
People watch the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego on Oct. 7.<span class="copyright">Mike Blake—Reuters</span>
People watch the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego on Oct. 7.Mike Blake—Reuters
President Trump during remarks in the East Room of the White House early on the morning of Nov. 4. "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump said.<span class="copyright">Peter van Agtmael—Magnum Photos for TIME</span>
President Trump during remarks in the East Room of the White House early on the morning of Nov. 4. "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump said.Peter van Agtmael—Magnum Photos for TIME
A high-rise in Tianjin, China, where the police have been too overstretched during the coronavirus outbreak to handle domestic violence calls, on Feb. 14.<span class="copyright">Yuyang Liu—The New York Times/Redux</span>
A high-rise in Tianjin, China, where the police have been too overstretched during the coronavirus outbreak to handle domestic violence calls, on Feb. 14.Yuyang Liu—The New York Times/Redux

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Roger Goodell still unsure about in-person attendance at Super Bowl LV

    Super Bowl LV happens in less than two months, but the commissioner still doesn't know how many people will be allowed to watch in person.

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • There's finally a plot for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

    LeBron James and the Tune Squad will not take on aliens in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

  • Ben Roethlisberger on loss to Bills: 'If I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up'

    Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are reeling after two straight losses.

  • Lamar Jackson insists he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce.' Even if it was a bathroom break, his MNF return was legendary.

    Baltimore survived because Jackson came through in the nick of time, racing out of a locker room visit that may or may not be innocent. Really, who knows? At this point, who cares?

  • Amid new faces, Nuggets bank on dynamic duo Jokic & Murray

    DENVER — From Facu to JaMychal to Zeke, there have been plenty of new names to learn around the Denver Nuggets.In all, seven fresh faces showed up this season. That’s a lot of additions for a Nuggets team that usually doesn't have much turnover.There's still that rock-solid foundation of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The talented centre-point guard tandem was a big reason the Nuggets overcame two 3-1 series deficits inside the NBA bubble as they advanced to the Western Conference finals.Now, all the chatter centres around taking another step toward a title.“We’re going to keep grinding,” Murray said. “Find a way to win the championship.”With success comes some key losses — Torrey Craig joined Milwaukee, while Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee left for Detroit. Denver did bring back 35-year-old forward Paul Millsap, along with adding big men JaMychal Green and Isaiah Hartenstein.There’s also the addition of Facundo “Facu” Campazzo, the 29-year-old Argentinian point guard whom Murray nicknamed “Spider-Man,” because “ that man is EVERYWHERE! ” Murray tweeted.The Nuggets also drafted Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 and acquired fellow first-round pick R.J. Hampton in a draft-night deal. Other newcomers include Markus Howard and Greg Whittington.“That’s a lot of new guys,” Millsap said. “But we still have our core guys.”A core player in the making is Michael Porter Jr., the sharpshooting forward who will be counted on to fill the void left by Grant. Porter is confident he can take the pressure off Jokic and Murray.“I want to be one of the best players and guard the best players,” Porter said.Really, though, the level of success boils down to the play of Jokic and Murray, who both shined inside the bubble. Jokic, an All-Star for a second straight season, and Murray helped Denver rally to beat Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers before falling to the eventual champion Lakers in the conference finals.“Nikola and Jamal are the cornerstones of our team, our two best players,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team opens with Sacramento on Dec. 23 and hosts the Clippers on Christmas Night. “Last year was a great year, and we all want more."Don't forget about Will Barton III, either. He didn’t play in the bubble due to a knee injury, but he's rounding back into health and eager to contribute.“I feel like if I was there, we could’ve went even farther,” Barton said. “That’s my drive, to see how far we can take it."TEMPERED EXPECTATIONSIn each of Malone’s five seasons in charge, the Nuggets have found a way to take a step forward either record-wise or through advancing in the playoffs. To do so this season in post-season terms would mean an appearance in the NBA Finals.“I never look at it that way. We could have a great season and maybe not get back as far as we did this past year," Malone said. "Of course that goal is to win a championship. That’s next in our progression. But this will not be a championship-or-bust year.”RESTING UPMurray recharged over the short off-season by hanging out with family and shooting hoops with his teenage brother. Murray also got his wisdom teeth pulled.Murray was sensational in the post-season. He averaged 26.5 points and had two 50-point eruptions during an epic back-and-forth first-round showdown with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.Asked about his hunger level heading into this season, Murray said: “What do you think it is?”High?“Exactly right, baby,” Murray said.THE JOKERThe precision-passing, smooth-shooting Jokic turned in 13 triple-doubles last season, the second-most in a season in the franchise's NBA history (Fat Lever had 16 in 1986-87).For his work, Jokic was a second team All-NBA selection.“I feel and I believe he’s the best centre in the world,” Malone said.KNOW BOLThe 7-foot-2 Bol Bol sees himself as more of a power forward than a centre. He explained with his thinner frame (a listed 209 pounds) he can “can get away more with that at the power forward spot than at centre, because they’re a lot heavier."His goal this season: “Hopefully win rookie of the year.”Bol remains eligible even after playing seven games in the bubble and four more in the post-season.GREEN WITH ENVYCount Millsap as someone who is glad the Nuggets brought in Green, a physical force Millsap faced in the Clippers series.“He’s one of those power forwards you hate to go against,” Millsap said. “When they subbed him into the game, it put a little more pressure on me to do stuff.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP tweeted Wednesday.The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million.“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax deal with Bucks

    The two-time MVP posted on Instagram that he will remain in Milwaukee. The $228.2 million deal is the largest in NBA history and contains opt-out clause after 2024-2025 season.

  • Overhauled roster, timeline, pandemic test new Thunder coach

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Mark Daigneault has quite a task ahead of him in Oklahoma City.He is heading into his first NBA head coaching gig at age 35, and he was hired to replace Billy Donovan a week before the draft and a month before the start of the preseason.There's more. The key veterans who helped Oklahoma City reach the playoffs last season -- Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder -- are gone.And then, there is the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has added.Daigneault doesn't want to hear excuses.“It’s a challenge for everybody, and it’s not limited to the NBA," he said. "It’s important for us to remember that and be grateful that we’re in a league that is solving problems in real time and that we are in an organization that is able to be highly adaptive. So it’s a challenge for everyone. It’s a challenge for the world right now.”Oklahoma City's centerpiece will be third-year swingman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He averaged a team-best 19 points per game last season.“I think he’s ready for a lot of the opportunity he’s going to get this year and he’s ready for the responsibility he’s going to get," Daigneault said. "I think opportunity and responsibility are two sides to the same coin. He’s really going to get challenged, and he’s going to be able to show where he is in his career and how he’s going to handle all the different experiences that come with being the high-level young player that he is.”Gilgeous-Alexander will get support from Lu Dort and Darius Bazley, who both gained starting experience as rookies.The Thunder added veterans Al Horford, George Hill and Trevor Ariza in the off-season. Hill, a point guard, has a career average of 11.1 points. Horford, a centre, has career averages of 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. Ariza, a forward, has career marks of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.With so many new faces and so little time to figure things out, Daigneault will not rush deciding how players will be used.“When you have a summer league or maybe a fall, there’s an opinion of the team or the players that we’re not able to form right now," he said. “What we’re trying to do is have the discipline to remain open for longer and to allow things to unfold naturally and allow the players and the team to tell us what we need to do next and where we need to go.”FIRST-ROUNDERAleksej Pokusevski, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft, scored 14 points in 23 minutes in the preseason opener against San Antonio. The 18-year-old Serbian is a 7-foot centre who made 4 of 8 3-pointers in his preseason debut.Pokusevski played in Greece’s second division last year and averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals for Olympiacos B. At the 2019 U18 European Championships, he averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and led all players with 4.0 blocks per game.FAST TRACKRookie Theo Maledon was the 34th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 19-year-old point guard from France scored 20 points in 29 minutes in the preseason opener, a win at San Antonio.Maledon played the previous three years in France’s top league. He earned an All-Star Game selection there and was given the Rising Star Award for the 2018-19 season as the league’s top young player.ADAMS GONEThunder centre Steven Adams was a rock for the Thunder for seven seasons before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 7-footer averaged 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in his Thunder career and started 466 games for the franchise.“Steven Adams will hold a special place in our organizational legacy,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “On and off the floor, Steven contributed to our team and community in unique ways, and his place in Thunder history is secured.”YOUNG EXPERIENCEDort, who started last season as a two-way player before eventually earning a full NBA deal, averaged 6.8 points per game and started 28 of the 36 regular-season NBA games he played in. He scored 30 points in Game 7 against the Rockets. Bazley started nine games last season and was especially good in the regular-season bubble games.MORE ACTION?Guard Hamidou Diallo has a chance to earn a bigger role for the Thunder after averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 46 games with three starts last season. He started the preseason opener and had 14 points and 10 rebounds.___Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

  • Canada Soccer honours Tony Waiters with award, inducts Bob Sayer into Hall of Fame

    Canada Soccer is honouring the late Tony Waiters with a coaching award in his name and inducting former vice-president Bob Sayer into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award recognizes contributions to coaching in Canada for a minimum of 20 years. Waiters, who guided the Canadian men to both the 1984 Olympic Games and 1986 World Cup, died in November at the age of 83. Waiters, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001, was "a monumental figure in Canadian soccer," said Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis.“Mr. Waiters played an important role both as a coach of our national teams as well as an instructor and coach educator," Bontis said in a statement. "He had an incredible influence on our game, our players and our coaches.”The first recipient of the new award will be announced in 2021 at Canada Soccer's annual meeting in Saint John, N.B.Sayer joins previously announced player inductees Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter in the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Sayer, a Canada Soccer Life Member who served as vice-president from 1986 to 1992, will be inducted into the builders section at the 2021 Canada Soccer awards banquet as part of the organization's annual meeting.Bontis called the native of Lunenburg, N.S., "an important early champion" who promoted women’s soccer and the creation of the national women's team in the 1980s.“Bob Sayer helped guide our vision for women’s soccer in Canada and part of his legacy has been the success of players like Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter, from winning a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games to each representing their country more than 100 times,” he added.Sayer was co-chair at Canada Soccer’s national conference for women’s soccer that led to the adoption of policies for the Women's national championship (Jubilee Trophy), the women’s national team and programs for the development of women’s coaches and referees.The Canadian women's team held its first national camp in July 1986 during Sayer’s first year as Canada Soccer vice-president.Sayer was head of delegation for the Canadian women's first international matches against the U.S. in 1986. He travelled with Canada to the 1986 World Cup, 1987 World Youth Championship in Chile and the first CONCACAF Gold Cup in 1991.He was also part of Canada Soccer’s delegation at the FIFA Congress that approved the launch of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. “It has been a thrilling ride and I am delighted to have been part of Canada Soccer’s huge growth of the game for all ages for both men’s and women’s soccer,” said Sayer. "I feel honoured to be recognized by the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. I was fortunate enough to be able to contribute to the world’s great game and its growth in Canada."He served as president of Soccer Nova Scotia from 1981 to 1984 and was the founding chair of the Nova Scotia Professional Soccer Society which established the Nova Scotia Clippers as an expansion franchise in the Canadian Soccer League in 1991.He also founded and coached Lunenburg Lasers SC.Waiters was a recipient of the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award in 1996 and named a Canada Soccer Life Member in 2019.The English-born B.C. resident served as Canada men's and Olympic coach for more than six years in two stints from December 1982 to February 1992 and until May 1992 as the Olympic/under-23 coach.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award is Canada Soccer's first coach-specific award that celebrates coaching and coach education over an extended period of time.Other Canada Soccer Awards are the Canada Soccer President’s Award, the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award, the Ray Morgan Memorial Award (referees), the International Achievement Award (referees), the Brian Budd Award, and the Canada Soccer Award of Merit. ---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • After TV deal collapse, French soccer clubs face uncertainty

    PARIS — The collapse of French soccer’s main broadcast rights deal has disrupted teams' financial plans in already pandemic-hit season just before the global transfer window reopens in January.As a result, clubs in France’s top-tier Ligue 1 seem more vulnerable than usual to offers for their players from rivals in the four wealthier European soccer nations — England, Germany, Italy and Spain — looking to capitalize on the disarray.Just months into its four-year contract with broadcaster Mediapro, France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) last week terminated a deal that was to be worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for the 20-team top tier.Mediapro had already missed a scheduled payment in October of 172 million euros ($209 million) to televise games on its new Téléfoot network. Another for 152.5 million euros ($185 million) was not made this month.Instead, the Spanish agency, majority owned by a Chinese equity fund, agreed with the league to pay 100 million euros ($122 million) and relinquish its rights to games in the top two divisions.Those rights revert to the league “in the near future,” Mediapro said in a statement. “This agreement will be submitted to the commercial court of Nanterre in the coming days so that it can enter into force as soon as possible.”Christophe Galtier, the coach of Ligue 1 leader Lille, had grave concerns about the fallout.“Soccer’s economy is obviously going to find itself in great difficulty. With the COVID-19 crisis and Brexit coming, it’s going to get complicated,” Galtier said. “We have to trust the directors, the authorities and the club presidents to get through this storm, because it’s a real storm.”The French league, apart from the Qatari state-backed wealth of champion Paris Saint-Germain, is traditionally ripe to have its talent picked by clubs in the big-4 leagues.Yet off-season signs pointed to promised new television revenue having emboldened Ligue 1 executives and changed the market.In 2019, French clubs made a net profit of $251 million from sales on international player transfers processed by FIFA, according to the world soccer body’s research.In the recent off-season, with clubs worldwide counting the cost of empty stadiums and devalued commercial deals due to the coronavirus pandemic, French clubs were net spenders of more than $75 million combined, FIFA said.That outlay now looks to have been based on shaky foundations.Galtier was critical of Mediapro and its CEO Jaume Roures, without directly naming him.“In my eyes the only one responsible is Mediapro,” Galtier said. “We know the one who is responsible. He has a name, a face. He should stop talking and go away.”Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas was also angry when the first missed payment was revealed.“I’ve never seen that in my life,” Villas-Boas said in mid-October. “A guy (Roures) who presents himself as the big saviour of French football and now he doesn’t have the money to pay the contract. It’s absurd.”Téléfoot was created only four months ago and found too few customers for its 25 euros ($30) monthly subscription.It will soon be shuttered, though its scheduled matches — eight of the 10 from each round of top-tier fixtures — will still be screened on Wednesday, and over the weekend.Established French broadcaster Canal Plus already had two Ligue 1 games from each round, including the top pick.Canal Plus looks the likeliest buyer for the LFP’s newly returned rights, though at a significantly lower rate.Rennes coach Julien Stéphan said he hopes less fortunate clubs than his team, whose long-time owner François Pinault is among the world’s richest people, will not be heavily impacted.“I just hope that the best solution will be found in everyone’s interests,” Stephan told sports daily L’Equipe, “and that clubs are not in trouble in the near future.”___Dunbar reported from Geneva.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGraham Dunbar And Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Kings hope faster pace helps end playoff drought

    The quest to make it back to the post-season has been a long, slow trip for the Sacramento Kings.The hope this season is that speeding up their play on the court will help quicken the turnaround for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2006.After leading the league in fast-break points in 2018-19 under former coach Dave Joerger, the Kings slipped to 19th last season in Luke Walton’s first season at the helm.Changing that philosophy was a priority for Walton, who brought on former New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry to his staff to help speed up the offence. Gentry was an assistant on Mike D’Antoni’s staff in Phoenix when the Suns aimed to get shots off in the first seven seconds of the shot clock and also in Golden State in 2014-15 when the Warriors used a fast-paced offence to win a title.“The teams I’ve coached, whether head coach or assistant coach, we’ve always played fast,” Walton said. “I grew up believing that to be a big part of how the game should be played. It’s fun for players, it’s fun for fans, you get up and down. Part of that is getting back into the values I believe in as a coach and putting much more of an emphasis on it this year.”The Kings have the pieces to do it led by ultraquick point guard De’Aaron Fox, athletic big man Marvin Bagley III and rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton.“With the types of players we have on this team, we know we can get the ball up and down the floor and we can get early shots if we want,” Fox said. “Offensively, it’s definitely a fun style.”The Kings hope it also will end their 14-season playoff drought, which is one shy of the longest in NBA history set by the Clippers franchise, which missed the playoffs from 1977 through 1991 while playing in Buffalo, San Diego and Los Angeles.BAGLEY BOOSTLittle went right for Bagley last season following a promising rookie campaign. The player the Kings selected second, one spot ahead of Luka Doncic, showed flashes as a rookie but never got going last season because of injuries. He broke his thumb in the season opener and then suffered foot sprains, limiting him to 13 games all season. Bagley then tested positive for the coronavirus before training camp. But the Kings are counting on him to build on his rookie campaign when he averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds 1.0 assist and 1.0 block per game in 2018-19.BUDDY BALLThe Kings gave guard Buddy Hield a four-year extension worth up to $106 million last off-season only to bench him during the season. The lucrative contract kicks in this season and Hield has expressed some frustration with his role. Sacramento went 13-7 after replacing Hield in the lineup with Bogdan Bogdanovic last January. With Bogdanovic gone, Hield gets to regain his starting role but Walton hasn’t committed to that yet. Hield’s numbers fell a bit last season with his 3-point shooting dropping from 43% to 39% and his scoring average falling from 20.7 points per game to 19.2.HEY ROOKThe Kings were ecstatic when Haliburton slipped to 12th in the draft, allowing them to find an athletic complement to Fox in the backcourt.Haliburton was projected by many to go in the top five after averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 assists during his sophomore season at Iowa State. He also shot better than 42% from 3-point range during his college career. While many players have been hesitant about joining the Kings, Haliburton called it the “perfect spot” for him.“There’s a young core that’s ready to compete, ready to be healthy and be able to truly compete to make the playoffs,” Haliburton said.NEW REGIMEThe Kings once again made a change in leadership, cutting ties with Vlade Divac after five season as general manager and bringing in Monte McNair from Houston. McNair is the fourth general manager during this playoff drought and Walton is the team’s 10th coach. McNair’s three biggest decisions this off-season were drafting Haliburton in the first round, giving Fox a $163 million, five-year extension and declining to match a $72 million, four-year restricted free agent offer sheet to Bogdan Bogdanovic, who left for Atlanta.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • NFL draft makeover: Which possible 2021 Panthers prospects fit the Matt Rhule mold?

    A quarterback could be in play in the 2021 NFL draft. But there are other significant positions that must be filled in Carolina, too.

  • ESPN's '30 for 30: The Infinite Race' lets indigenous Rarámuri ultra marathoners tell their own story

    The Rarámuri people have been running for thousands of years, but "The Infinite Race" lets them tell their own story for the first time.

  • Canada's Kellett gets full-time ride on A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season

    Canadian Dalton Kellett will return to A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season.Kellett will be a full-time driver for Foyt Racing in his second season on North America's top open-wheel circuit.The 27-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., competed in eight races for Foyt in his rookie season, finishing 26th overall in the IndyCar standings.Kellett also drove in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, finishing 31st.Team lead Larry Foyt said that Kellett would be the second driver behind four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais.Kellett shared the No. 14 car with Tony Kanaan for the 2020 season but will have No. 4 to himself in the new season.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • With Curry back, Warriors try to move on from worst record

    SAN FRANCISCO — Don’t press Steve Kerr about last season. He would rather put it out of his memory and move on for good from the Golden State Warriors' last-place finish and missing the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.“We’re coming off a horrible season, so we want to bounce back and have a good year," Kerr said. "We’re sort of used to the noise, whatever you want to call it. Part of this job is the expectations, the judgment the criticism, the praise. It all lumps into one thing. It doesn’t really mean anything for us as we get started.”The Warriors are coming off a very long layoff. They weren't one of the teams invited to the bubble in Florida, so they haven't played in nine months. They return still dealing with the news that Klay Thompson will miss another season because of a torn right Achilles tendon.So everybody is eager for a fresh start. Especially Stephen Curry, who played only five games because of a broken left hand.“We all had a down year last year, whether it was injuries or not what we were used to,” Curry said.A potential upside to last season's injuries were that young players were forced into action and gained far more experience than they would have otherwise."Having the knowledge of our new players from last year will be very helpful in terms of trying to fit them into the puzzle,” Kerr said.Golden State also drafted big man James Wiseman No. 2 overall, though he and Draymond Green were delayed by bouts with the coronavirus. Both returned to practice Monday.“For what we have right now I love where we’re at," Curry said. "I love the fact that we have enough pieces, enough talent, enough experience to surprise a lot of people this year and try to compete at the top of the West.”The Warriors open the season Tuesday at Brooklyn against former Golden State star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.CURRY FACTORThe 32-year-old Curry has already said he wants to remain with the Warriors for the rest of his career and perhaps play until he's 40, but for now staying healthy is a top priority.The two-time NBA MVP missed 58 games after falling on his left hand Oct. 30 against Phoenix. He returned on March 5 to face the Raptors only to contract the flu and sit out again before the season was stopped.“We’ve got Steph. That right there makes everything better. You’re talking about one of the greatest players of all time,” Andrew Wiggins said.Curry and Wiggins, acquired at the February trade deadline from Minnesota, have yet to play enough together to find their groove.Nobody is too concerned how things will come together as long as Curry is leading the group.MISSING KLAYThompson sat out last season recovering from knee surgery for a torn left ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. He then injured his Achilles last month while playing on his own — a blow for him and the Warriors. Curry and Green were looking forward to having their All-Star trio back together.“There's a hole in the lineup and there's a hole in our hearts, just because he's such a huge part of who we are,” Kerr said. “Those three guys really are the core of this whole thing, what's been built here over the last seven, eight years. So that part is going to be really tough for Steph and Draymond to get past. It's going to be hard for all of us to get past."WIGGINS’ ROLEWiggins played only one game with Curry last season, so they are eager to get rolling. With Thompson sidelined, Wiggins embraces a bigger load.“I’ve got to do more. No one can do what he can do. He’s one of the best shooters of all time. We’ll fill that the best we can," Wiggins said. “... Coming into this season I feel the best I’ve felt ever. I definitely feel like I’m one of the leaders, too, going into Year 7.”WISEMAN'S PROGRESSThe 7-foot-1 Wiseman played only three college games as a freshman at Memphis, so Kerr knows there will be a big learning curve.There was no summer league and training camp began later than usual — and he was forced to watch early on while recovering from the coronavirus.“James has a lot to catch up on, but James' potential athletically is so dramatic that I imagine he'll have a chance to step in and help us because he's so athletic and dynamic,” Kerr said.___More AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Net gains: High hopes in Brooklyn with Durant, Irving ready

    NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sent expectations soaring when they decided to come to Brooklyn.The Nets can at last try to live up to them.After waiting a year and a half since the free agency haul that transformed their franchise, the Nets finally got their superstar duo on the court in their preseason opener and needed just one quarter to show why hopes are so high.Durant is healthy, Irving is healthy and together they look explosive, the biggest reason the Nets are considered one of the Eastern Conference favourites even with a rookie coach in Steve Nash.“It’s a different show, it’s a different stage and it's a new beginning in terms of what we’re building and moving forward with the pieces we have here. And that includes 7-11, so get to know us,” Irving said, referring to their uniform numbers.The good friends decided to team up in Brooklyn as free agents in 2019, but by then Durant was recovering from surgery to repair an Achilles tendon he had ruptured weeks earlier in the NBA Finals with Golden State. He sat out all last season, while Irving ended up limited to only 20 games because of a shoulder injury.So it wasn't until the first game of this preseason when they got on the court together. In just 9 1/2 minutes, Durant and Irving outscored the Washington Wizards by themselves, combining for 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting. The Nets went 13 of 17 (76.5%) in the quarter in their debut under new Nash.It won't always be so easy, but there will be nights when the Nets could look unstoppable.“It’s still early in the season and there was COVID and guys have been separated all summer and doing their own thing, so it’s going to take some time for us to figure out the best way for us to approach this thing,” Durant said earlier in training camp. “But we’re looking forward to that challenge.”Some things to know about the Nets:HOLIDAY GREETINGSThe Nets play the NBA's season opener at home against Golden State on Dec. 22, followed by a trip to Boston on Christmas Day. That puts Durant first and then Irving against their former teams.NASH AND STAFFNash, the Hall of Fame point guard, has no coaching experience. But his staff has plenty, led by two-time Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni, Nash's former coach in Phoenix who signed on as an assistant. Jacque Vaughn stayed on after leading the Nets to the playoffs following Kenny Atkinson's departure, and Amare Stoudemire, Nash's pick-and-roll partner with the Suns, is also on the bench.SUPER SUB?Nash hasn't decided on the other guard next to Irving. Spencer Dinwiddie has played well as a sixth man before taking over for the injured Irving last season, but Nash indicated he may use Caris LeVert in that role. LeVert starred for the Nets when the season resumed at Walt Disney World, but Nash said he might use him as the leader of the offence on the second unit in a role similar to what Manu Ginobili had for San Antonio.TRADE TALKEven with the hype surrounding the current roster, there has been plenty of talk in the preseason about whether the Nets will change it. They are mentioned as a possible destination for James Harden if Houston does deal the NBA's leading scorer, Durant's friend and former teammate in Oklahoma City. Durant, Irving and Nash have all downplayed the talk.STILL SUPER?Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion who has averaged 27 points for his career. He's trying to come back from a serious injury at 32 and has said he doesn't know what to expect, but people who have been playing with him believe that he will be great again.“MVP form coming soon,” Dinwiddie said.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Bulls set different course with new management team, coach

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls made sweeping changes to their front office and snagged one of the top coaches on the market, hoping an overhaul in leadership will carry them back to respectability.After the past few seasons, that would be a huge improvement.Though their roster remains largely intact, the Bulls come into the season with a new direction and a different outlook.They hired Arturas Karnisovas to lead their basketball operation and Marc Eversley as general manager. The new management team made big splash when Billy Donovan accepted an offer to become the coach, a bold move by a franchise not known for them.But these aren't the same old Bulls.Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf — his son — decided to act after Chicago finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and were one of eight teams left out of the Orlando bubble when the pandemic-shortened season resumed. It was the fourth time in five years the Bulls missed the playoffs.Chicago hired Karnisovas out of Denver's front office as executive vice-president of basketball operations while shifting John Paxson into an advisory role after nearly two decades as the top decision maker.The Bulls fired former general manager Gar Forman and brought in Eversley from Philadelphia. They also let former Jim Boylen go with a 39-84 record in less than two full seasons and replaced him with a coach who has a winning history.Donovan led Oklahoma City to a 243-157 record and playoff appearances in each of his five years. Before joining the Thunder, he coached Florida to two NCAA championships over 19 seasons.The Bulls scheduled to open the regular season at home against Atlanta on Dec. 23.TIME UP?Zach LaVine is coming off his best season, averaging a career-high 25.5 points in his sixth year in the NBA and third in Chicago.But hasn't played in an All-Star game or for a post-season team, two glaring omissions on his resume. He could also be an attractive trade target.The four-year, $80 million offer sheet he signed with Sacramento that the Bulls matched prior to the 2018-19 season makes him a relative bargain. And the new front office is not tied to him.“If something happens, it happens. ... While you're on this team, you have to be all-in. I've been all-in since the first day I've been here," LaVine said.MAKING MARKOne big item on Donovan's to-do list is to get more out of Lauri Markkanen. His third season was a bit of a dud.The versatile, sweet-shooting 7-footer from Finland missed 15 games with a pelvic injury and saw his scoring and rebounding drop in his third season. He went from averaging 18.7 points and 9 rebounds in 2018-19 season to 14.7 and 6.3 last year.“Everyone knows he can put the ball on the floor and shoot it,” Donovan said. “But can we try to create some situations for him where he becomes a little bit more difficult to guard? I think, one, it's him understanding how to attack size mismatches. I think the other part of it, too is the team having recognition in transition of when he's open to find him."SHINING STARSFrom Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to Paul George and Chris Paul, Donovan coached some of the NBA's best players in Oklahoma City. He is taking over a team with no established superstars, and that didn't bother him.“I was more interested in what kind of relationship would Arturas and Marc and I have working going forward,” Donovan said.ON THE BALLCoby White opens his second season as the primary ballhandler.The 6-foot-4 guard from North Carolina showed promise as a rookie, averaging 13.2 points in a reserve role, and was particularly good down the stretch. He averaged 26.1 points over the final nine games, starting with a stretch where he scored 33 or more in three straight outings. That included a 35-point effort against Oklahoma City.The question is whether he's better suited to play point guard or shooting guard.TURNOVERThe Bulls opted to let guards Kris Dunn and Shaquille Harrison become unrestricted free agents rather than extend qualifying offers, parting with two solid defenders.The Bulls' most significant addition was Patrick Williams, with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, the Florida State product can defend all five spots.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAndrew Seligman, The Associated Press