At times, all it takes is the clink of ice in a glass to bring a little joy

On top of all the other unnerving stuff with which we must deal at the moment, it seems to be quite the time for art anticipating life. First, there was Don DeLillo’s novel, The Silence, set in a post-virus world. Now, hard on its heels, comes Thomas Vinterberg’s new film, Another Round, in which four middle-aged men decide to try to alleviate their loneliness and ennui by ensuring that their blood alcohol content (BAC) never falls below 0.05%. Tell me, does this scenario sound, in present circumstances, even just the tiniest bit familiar to you? Don’t worry. I’m not here to judge, because it certainly does to me.

I saw Another Round, which will be released, God and the NHS willing, next month, at a screening in a London hotel eight days before the latest lockdown began and yes, I did have a swift, slightly too warm, sauvignon in the bar first. I love Vinterberg’s films; at his best, the Danish director (Festen, The Hunt), who was brought up in a commune, seems to me to reach far more tender and liberal places than many of his British and American peers.

But on this occasion, I was out of sorts. I knew all too well what the government would shortly be sending our way – more enforced seclusion, only this time in darkness – and the last thing I wanted was a lecture on the dangers of alcohol. Cheers, I muttered sarcastically behind my face mask, as the film’s star, Mads Mikkelsen, fixed his first breakfast vodka by the light of his incandescent cheekbones.

It isn’t pretty, this clandestine boozing, but then neither is the alternative

Pretty soon, though, my mood changed quite dramatically. The word resonance, like its close cousin relevance, is overused in our culture and ordinarily I try not to use it as a term of praise (I don’t believe art needs the pathetic Velcro of so-called relatability). Nevertheless, here it was: a resonance so loud, it rang in my ears like a bell. True, the men in Vinterberg’s film, who are teachers at the same secondary school, are not locked down; Copenhagen, in theory, is theirs for the taking. But they’re cruelly isolated all the same, unable to talk to those they love or to each other.

In an early scene, the four of them sit around a table in a restaurant to which they’ve come to celebrate a 40th birthday and find themselves without a single thing to say. They’re like batteries whose charge is going. The less they do, the less they’re capable of doing. Where did it go, their optimism and enthusiasm? How did their world get so small?

Their crazy idea for salvation comes via a Norwegian psychiatrist, Finn Skårderud, who seemingly once theorised that a raised blood alcohol content, strictly maintained at an optimal level, makes a person more relaxed and creative. Together, they agree to embark on an experiment, the principal rule of which is that they will endeavour to keep their BAC at 0.05%. Having invested heavily in personal breath test machines (a bit of kit that, thanks to its resemblance to an electronic thermometer, also seems to foreshadow the pandemic), they begin swigging from bottles ahead of their morning lessons. It isn’t pretty, this clandestine boozing, but then neither is the alternative. If tipsiness results in passion, commitment and, as a consequence, increased happiness, they are prepared to be furtive and even to run the risk of being sacked.

For the Danish, like the British, alcohol is the oil in the national engine

Another film-maker would have had this end in disaster – and it’s true that for one of them, things don’t go well. But Another Round is that increasingly rare thing: a film that isn’t interested in pieties. Alcohol, Vinterberg tells us quite clearly, is certainly dangerous; in excess, it is stupid and ugly. He knows, too, that for the Danish, like the British, alcohol is the oil in the national engine and that this says something about its people that is melancholy, even edged with desperation. Yet the miracle is that his film is celebratory, too. It is about life, not death. It does not – it will not – rule out the promise of alcohol, its myriad possibilities.

Two weeks on, its joyfulness is still with me: the epiphany with which it ends, something having been released in its characters and thus in the audience, too. One thing I will say about masks and social distancing is that they make weeping in the cinema – or anywhere – seem doubly, triply, human. Your smile is hidden. You are permitted neither to give nor receive physical affection. But your emotions will (literally) seep out. Thinking about this now, I’m struck all over again by the similarities between all of us, in the midst of this pandemic, and the four poor souls in the film.

