At Times Square rampage trial, victims recount day's horrors

TOM HAYS
·4 min read
  • FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square, May 18, 2017, after the car was driven into a crowd of pedestrians. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    1/4

    Times Square Crash Trial

    FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square, May 18, 2017, after the car was driven into a crowd of pedestrians. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This selfie photo provided by Jyll Elsman, far right, shows Jyll with her daughters Ava Elsman, far left, and Alyssa Elsman, center, with an unidentified family friend taken on the same day Richard Rojas drove his car three blocks plowing through pedestrians in Times Square on May 18, 2017 in New York. Alyssa was killed and Ava was severely injured in the attack. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims like Elsman to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (Jyll Elsman via AP)
    2/4

    Times Sqaure Crash Trial

    This selfie photo provided by Jyll Elsman, far right, shows Jyll with her daughters Ava Elsman, far left, and Alyssa Elsman, center, with an unidentified family friend taken on the same day Richard Rojas drove his car three blocks plowing through pedestrians in Times Square on May 18, 2017 in New York. Alyssa was killed and Ava was severely injured in the attack. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims like Elsman to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (Jyll Elsman via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians, killing a teenage tourist, is escorted to his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, Friday, May 19, 2017. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
    3/4

    Times Square Crash Trial

    FILE - Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians, killing a teenage tourist, is escorted to his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, Friday, May 19, 2017. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Richard Rojas appears in court for the start of his trial in New York, Monday, May 9, 2022. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    4/4

    Times Square Crash Trial

    FILE - Richard Rojas appears in court for the start of his trial in New York, Monday, May 9, 2022. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square, May 18, 2017, after the car was driven into a crowd of pedestrians. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
This selfie photo provided by Jyll Elsman, far right, shows Jyll with her daughters Ava Elsman, far left, and Alyssa Elsman, center, with an unidentified family friend taken on the same day Richard Rojas drove his car three blocks plowing through pedestrians in Times Square on May 18, 2017 in New York. Alyssa was killed and Ava was severely injured in the attack. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims like Elsman to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (Jyll Elsman via AP)
FILE - Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians, killing a teenage tourist, is escorted to his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, Friday, May 19, 2017. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - Richard Rojas appears in court for the start of his trial in New York, Monday, May 9, 2022. Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers are saying he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — For some survivors, the sounds are a part of what still haunts them: People screaming. Car tires screeching. An engine revving.

It was “like somebody just floored it … It was so loud,” Jyll Elsman told a jury on a recent day in a Manhattan courtroom. “That is the last thing that I remember before everything went black.”

When Elsman came to her senses, she desperately searched for her teen daughters only to find a mother’s ultimate nightmare. One of her children was dead and another severely injured — carnage left behind by a rampaging driver who plowed through pedestrians on what began for a Michigan family as a mundane tourist outing in Times Square in 2017.

Elsman’s harrowing story is central to the ongoing trial of Richard Rojas, the man behind the wheel of a maroon Honda Accord that killed Elsman’s daughter and injured more than 20 other people in an alleged attack with a motive that remains elusive. Rojas, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and other charges.

Prosecutors are largely relying on the testimony of victims like Elsman to make a case against Rojas that could put him behind bars for decades. His lawyers say he had a mental breakdown that day and had no capacity to understand what he was doing.

At the time, he was someone “suffering from schizophrenia whose mind had deteriorated so much that he lost control,” said defense attorney Enrico DeMarco in opening statements about a client who’s appeared impassive during the proceedings. DeMarco added: “The evidence is going to show he met the criteria for legal insanity.”

Prosecutor Alfred Peterson conceded Rojas had some mental challenges. But Peterson also argued the defendant was a military veteran who had led a mostly normal life and didn’t meet the insanity standard.

“It was impossible for him not to know exactly what was happening,” the prosecutor said.

Experts are slated to address the mental health question later in the trial. For now, that's left jurors to analyze the prosecution's case which started with them seeing a selfie flashed on a video screen of Elsman, her daughters Ava and Alyssa, and a family friend seated on the red bleachers in the middle of Times Square moments before tragedy struck.

The group was walking and “just looking around, kind of eyeballing someplace to eat,” when a car mounted the sidewalk, Elsman said. She testified she felt herself getting knocked down by the car, briefly going blank and then pulling herself up to look for her daughters.

The mother found Ava, then 13, on the ground but still alert. She then rushed around to look for Alyssa, who was 18. What she found was devastating.

“I looked at her eyes and I just knew she was dead. They were fixed. They weren’t looking around,” she said. “All I could do was scream.”

Thomas Patterson, an actor on his way to a rehearsal that day, took the witness stand to recall vivid memories of the mayhem.

“I saw somebody being thrown 25 feet into the air, people being knocked around. It was an intense sight,” Patterson said.

On impulse, “I ran after the car,” he said. “I’m not super proud of that. I don’t know what I was thinking.” He said he gathered himself and stopped to call 911.

Michael Elias, a tax lawyer, testified about seeing “bodies flying, pandemonium, people screaming, jumping out of the way.”

The first responders would find a survivor named Wissam Issa, a social worker who testified he felt the full impact of the runaway Honda. Issa said he took a hit on “my whole left side of my face, my whole left side of my body, my back, my arm with the windshield.”

Ava, the younger Elsman daughter, was mowed down in a similar way. She recited her multiple injuries for the jurors: broken ribs, collapsed lung, a compound leg fracture and more harm that kept her off her feet for months.

She said a deeper injury occurred in the hospital, when she asked her mother about what happened to her older sister. She was answered with silence.

Her mother’s “face dropped,” she said. “And with no words, I knew exactly what had happened.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Mayors of Calgary, Edmonton make bet on Oilers-Flames playoff series

    The mayors of Calgary and Edmonton are getting in on the fun ahead of the Battle of Alberta.

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Once a castoff, Panthers' Verhaeghe now playing a starring role in NHL playoffs

    From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.