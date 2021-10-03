The Times' high school football rankings

Mater Dei wide receiver Cooper Barkarte is tackled after making a catch in a 42-21 victory over St. John Bosco that solidified the Monarchs' status as No. 1 in the Southland. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. St. John Bosco 42-21; at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (1)

2. SERVITE (6-0); def. Orange Lutheran 56-12; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Thursday (3)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); lost to Mater Dei 42-21; at JSerra, Friday (2)

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0); def. King 84-0 (Thursday); at Corona Santiago, Thursday (4)

5. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); def. Sierra Canyon 27-10; at La Mesa Helix, Friday (7)

6. SIERRA CANYON (3-3); lost to Mission Viejo 27-10; vs. Westlake (at Los Angeles Valley College), Friday (5)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-1); def. JSerra 38-13; at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Thursday (6)

8. NORCO (5-1); def. Corona Santiago 57-14; at Corona, Friday (8)

9. LOS ALAMITOS (5-1); def. Corona del Mar 42-14; vs. Edison (at Westminster), Thursday (10)

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1); lost to Servite 56-12; vs. Mater Dei (at Orange Coast College), Friday (9)

10. WARREN (5-0); def. Dominguez 54-12; at Lynwood, Friday (11)

11. CHAMINADE (4-1); def. Cathedral 43-6; at Gardena Serra, Friday (12)

12. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1); def. Chaparral 35-0; vs. Temecula Valley, Friday (13)

13. EDISON (4-2); def. Newport Harbor 50-14; at Los Alamitos (at Westminster), Thursday (15)

14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-1); lost to Los Alamitos 42-14 (Thursday); vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday (14)

15. INGLEWOOD (5-0); def. Beverly Hills 53-0; vs. Hawthorne (at El Camino College), Friday (16)

16. BISHOP ALEMANY (2-3); idle; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (19)

17. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0); def. Bishop Diego 21-14; at Calabasas, Oct. 15 (23)

18. BISHOP AMAT (4-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42-21; vs. Cathedral, Friday (NR)

19. ETIWANDA (6-0); def. Damien 17-3; at Los Osos, Thursday (20)

20. SIMI VALLEY (7-0); def. Oak Park 42-0; vs. Royal, Friday (22)

21. GLENDORA (7-0); def. Ayala 21-7; vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Oct. 14 (25)

22. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1); lost to St. Bonaventure 21-14; vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16 (21)

23. CAJON (6-0); def. Citrus Valley 31-21; vs. Yucaipa, Friday (NR)

24. APPLE VALLEY (4-2); def. Serrano 47-13; vs. Sultana, Friday (NR)

25. SAN CLEMENTE (5-2); def. Loyola 24-21; vs. San Juan Hills, Oct. 15 (NR)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.