The Times' high school basketball rankings

Harvard-Westlake High's Jacob Huggins helped the Wolverines to a 13-0 start this season. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the Los Angeles Times' top 25 high school boys' basketball rankings for the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-0); No. 1 seed for the Classic at Damien (2)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-2); Aaron McBride coming through as rebounder (1)

3. WEST RANCH (12-0); Won Tarkanian Classic championship (4)

4. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (12-0); Will Smith has been consistent contributor (3)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-3); Back at full strength for the Classic at Damien (5)

6. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (8-2); Zack Davidson leads third-place finish in Las Vegas (6)

7. SIERRA CANYON (10-2); Trailblazers looking to beat a top team (7)

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-1); Braves finish second in Oregon tourney (8)

9. SANTA MARGARITA (13-1); Rockwell Reynolds turns in top performance in Las Vegas (13)

10. ANAHEIM CANYON (11-1): Let see what the Comanches can do at Damien this week (11)

11. ST. BERNARD (11-2); The team Bishop Mongomery must beat in league play (9)

12. JSERRA (11-1); Aidan Fowler, Sebastian Rancik lead Lions (10)

13. ETIWANDA (9-1); Time to show whether practice makes perfect (12)

14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (12-1); Play San Ramon Valley on Tuesday (15)

15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (10-2); Plays Highland (Utah) Lone Peak on Tuesday (16)

16. NARBONNE (7-2); Gauchos helped by transfer sit-out period ending (19)

17. WALNUT (12-1); Playing in Covina tournament this week (18)

18. MIRA COSTA (13-0); Dylan Black keeps delivering (20)

19. OAK PARK (9-4); Eagles on four-game winning streak (NR)

20. BEVERLY HILLS (8-1); Normans resume play this week (21)

21. ST. FRANCIS (11-2); Big challenge vs. 7-footer Dennis Evans on Monday (22)

22. OXNARD (12-1); Suffered close loss to Oak Park (17)

23. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (8-2); Playing in the Classic at Damien (24)

24. FOOTHILL (11-1); Avenged only defeat to San Clemente (25)

25. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (5-6); Here comes cavalry with transfers eligible (14)

