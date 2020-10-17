'Worst American President': New York Times Flames 'Racist Demagogue' Trump

The New York Times went scorched earth in a scathing editorial Friday, calling Donald Trump — with his “rampant corruption, celebrations of violence, gross negligence with the public’s health” and incompetence — the “worst American president in modern history.”

“End our national crisis” the Times pleaded with voters to oust the president, adding that Trump’s reelection campaign “poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.”

Trump “cannot solve the nation’s pressing problems because he is the nation’s most pressing problem,” the newspaper flatly said. “He is a racist demagogue presiding over an increasingly diverse country; an isolationist in an interconnected world; a showman forever boasting about things he has never done, and promising to do things he never will.”

The editorial is part of a special package in the Times’ Sunday Review section that also features a series of accompanying essays about Trump’s corruption, his COVID-19 “superspreader agenda,” his “fake populism,” his racism, and his attacks on the environment, immigration and on the rights of people of color, women and the LGBTQ community.

“We took no pleasure in writing these pieces,” acting editorial page editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote in a note Friday about the extraordinary pieces. “They are urgent because they are a call to action, a call to deny Trump a second term and return the country to a more peaceful, stable and respectful form of self-governance.”

The Times editorial warned that “this is the moment when Americans must recover” a “sense of outrage” that has been dulled by Trump’s relentless, overwhelming decency-busting behavior, and vote him out of office.

The newspaper warned that even as Americans wait in lines that stretch for blocks to vote, Trump is “engaged in a full-throated assault on the integrity of that essential democratic process. Breaking with all of his modern predecessors, he has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, suggesting that his victory is the only legitimate outcome.”

Trump is a “man of no integrity,” the Times concluded. “He has repeatedly violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

It added: “Now, in this moment of peril, it falls to the American people — even those who would prefer a Republican president — to preserve, protect and defend the United States by voting.”

Check out the full editorial here, and the accompanying essays here.

