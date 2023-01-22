Times columnist Bill Plaschke to be inducted into NSMA Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke was named to the National Sports Media Assn. Hall of Fame.

He joins ESPN's "College GameDay" fixture Lee Corso, hockey announcer Dan Kelly and essayist Roger Angell as the 2023 inductees.

Plaschke, a Louisville native and Southern Illinois University graduate, is in his 36th year working for The Times.

He has been named the NMSA California Sportswriter of the Year three times, won extensive Associated Press Sports Editors honors throughout his career, was inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame and has been featured in the Best American Sports Writing anthology numerous times.

"Bill Plaschke is an exceptional journalist who cares deeply about the Los Angeles community and his colleagues," Times sports editor Iliana Limón Romero said. "Decades into an elite career, he remains endlessly curious, eager to share stories of those often overlooked and driven to hold L.A. sports power brokers accountable for his readers."

Plaschke is a regular panelist on ESPN’s "Around the Horn" and has written five books. He was named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters chapter and has received a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center.

The NSMA also named The Times' Bill Shaikin its California Sportswriter of the Year. Shaikin's work in 2022 included breaking the news the California attorney general was investigating the Anaheim mayor for corruption amid the Angel Stadium land transaction.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.