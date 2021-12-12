The Times' boys' basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys' basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. SIERRA CANYON (9-1); Headed to Hawaii this weekend (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); Quick trip to Arizona ended in victory (2)
3. DAMIEN (12-0); RJ Smith leads surging Spartans to Bosco tourney title (5)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-1); Cameron Thrower is heating up (3)
5. MATER DEI (6-1); Knocked off Etiwanda to win CdM tourney title (8)
6. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); Next big game is Classic at Damien, Dec. 27 (7)
7. CROSSROADS (7-1); Coach Anthony Davis has surprise team rolling (NR)
8. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles stumbled with rare consecutive defeats (4)
9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (7-1); Barrington Hargress is playing well (9)
10. ST. BERNARD (7-0); Head to Las Vegas for tournament (10)
11. COLONY (7-0); 6-7 Jaden Henley committed to Minnesota (11)
12. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); Dusty Stromer makes all-tournament (6)
13. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Face San Gabriel Academy on Saturday (12)
14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-2); Freshmen making major contributions (14)
15. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-0); Headed to Arizona for tournament (16)
16. TAFT (8-1); Still looking like City Section title favorite (15)
17. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); Jeremy Dent-Smith is off to fast start (NR)
18. WEST RANCH (5-2); Another strong week for Andrew Meadow (13)
19. RIVERSIDE POLY (9-1); Young team keeps getting better (19)
20. ST. ANTHONY (5-2); Big week for Jaayden Bush (17)
21. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-1); Hosts Fairmont Prep on Thursday (18)
22. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); At Claremont on Tuesday (24)
23. MIRA COSTA (11-1); At Claremont on Wednesday (25)
24. VIEWPOINT (7-2); At Calabasas on Thursday (21)
25. LOYOLA (10-1); Cubs have top guard in Jalen Cox (NR)
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.