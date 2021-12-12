The Times' boys' basketball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Ramel Lloyd Jr. (12) guard for Sierra Canyon drives against Ramar Pryor of St. Vincent-St. Mary during &quot;The Chosen - 1&#39;s Invitational High School Basketball Showcase&quot; at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. of top-ranked Sierra Canyon drives during a game against Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 4 at Staples Center. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school boys' basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)

1. SIERRA CANYON (9-1); Headed to Hawaii this weekend (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); Quick trip to Arizona ended in victory (2)

3. DAMIEN (12-0); RJ Smith leads surging Spartans to Bosco tourney title (5)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-1); Cameron Thrower is heating up (3)

5. MATER DEI (6-1); Knocked off Etiwanda to win CdM tourney title (8)

6. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); Next big game is Classic at Damien, Dec. 27 (7)

7. CROSSROADS (7-1); Coach Anthony Davis has surprise team rolling (NR)

8. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles stumbled with rare consecutive defeats (4)

9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (7-1); Barrington Hargress is playing well (9)

10. ST. BERNARD (7-0); Head to Las Vegas for tournament (10)

11. COLONY (7-0); 6-7 Jaden Henley committed to Minnesota (11)

12. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); Dusty Stromer makes all-tournament (6)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Face San Gabriel Academy on Saturday (12)

14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-2); Freshmen making major contributions (14)

15. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-0); Headed to Arizona for tournament (16)

16. TAFT (8-1); Still looking like City Section title favorite (15)

17. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); Jeremy Dent-Smith is off to fast start (NR)

18. WEST RANCH (5-2); Another strong week for Andrew Meadow (13)

19. RIVERSIDE POLY (9-1); Young team keeps getting better (19)

20. ST. ANTHONY (5-2); Big week for Jaayden Bush (17)

21. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-1); Hosts Fairmont Prep on Thursday (18)

22. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); At Claremont on Tuesday (24)

23. MIRA COSTA (11-1); At Claremont on Wednesday (25)

24. VIEWPOINT (7-2); At Calabasas on Thursday (21)

25. LOYOLA (10-1); Cubs have top guard in Jalen Cox (NR)

