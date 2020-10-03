Timeline of Trump’s Covid diagnosis – from tweet revelation to hospital stay

Donald Trump is doing “very well” and is fever-free, according to the latest from his doctor.

However, according to an AP source, he was given oxygen at the White House on Friday.

The president received an experimental drug before heading to a military hospital in Washington, where his condition will be monitored over the weekend.

Mr Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, were diagnosed with coronavirus with just a month to go until the US election.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Here are some of the events which have led up to his hospitalisation.

– Wednesday

White House aide Hope Hicks is among a group of people who travel with Mr Trump to a fundraiser in Minnesota and an outdoor rally in Duluth.

She feels unwell on the return trip and isolates herself aboard Air Force One.

– Thursday

Ms Hicks tests positive for coronavirus.

Mr Trump travels to a private fundraiser in New Jersey.

He later announces that he and the First Lady Melania Trump are being tested for Covid-19 and they will go into quarantine.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

– Friday

In the early hours of the morning, Mr Trump tweets that he and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Dr Sean Conley, the president’s physician, says the couple “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence”.

Mr Trump is said to have “mild symptoms”.

Mr Trump was given treatment at the White House including “very potent” experimental artificial antibody REGN-COV2, which is made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

He then travelled in a helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday afternoon as a precaution, according to medics.

Images show Mr Trump walking from the helicopter while wearing a mask and at a distance from other people on the flight.

In a video on Twitter, the president said “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things work out”.

However, according to an AP source, he had been administered supplemental oxygen prior to boarding the helicopter.

