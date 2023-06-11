Timeline of how SNP finances investigation unfolded over the years

Nicola Sturgeon SNP Scotland politics arrest timeline former first minister Indyref2 controversy - Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon’s shock arrest was the culmination of an extraordinary series of events which saw hopes of a second independence referendum end in a fraud investigation.

Once at the helm of the UK’s most successful political party, the former first minister and Peter Murrell, her husband, have both been questioned by officers, six years after they first launched a controversial fundraiser for Indyref2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged fraud centred on claims that the party misused funds ringfenced for a second shot at Scottish independence, but became the subject of Police Scotland’s Operation Branchform after complaints from disgruntled nationalists.

Here is how everything unfolded:

Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Scotland politics arrest timeline former first minister Indyref2 controversy - Reuters/Russell Cheyne

March 13 2017

Ms Sturgeon announces Indyref2 plan in the wake of the Brexit vote. The same day, Mr Murrell launches the Ref.scot fundraiser with a £1 million target. The campaign featured a video from Ms Sturgeon urging supporters to sign a pledge “to support Scotland’s referendum” and to make a donation to the SNP’s independence fighting fund.

July 2017

The crowdfunder closed after poor election results, with the SNP losing 21 of its 56 seats at Westminster. The campaign had raised £482,000 after supporters were urged to donate monthly sums of £5, £10, £25, £50 and £100 alongside the message: “Your contribution will greatly benefit the campaign.”

April 24 2019

Ms Sturgeon launched a new referendum drive with a fundraiser under the website “Yes.Scot” which would eventually bring total donations to £666,953. The website remains live and was described as an “exciting new portal for independence”, urging people to pledge their support or donate.

Oct 27 2020

SNP accounts published for 2019 showed less than £482,000 in reserves, prompting a pro-independence blogger to tell readers: “You’ve been robbed.”

Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, issued a statement to “quash rumours” and said that donations are “woven through” the figures.

March 20 2021

Three members of the SNP’s finance committee quit after being refused sight of the party’s accounts. Frank Ross, a qualified chartered accountant, Cynthia Guthrie and Alison Graham left after they were not given access to the party’s books.

March 26 2021

Alex Salmond, the former first minister, launched the Alba Party in what he claimed was a bid to build a super-majority for independence at the next Scottish election. He described it as a “new political force” and claimed that two pro-independence parties would make it more difficult for Westminster to refuse a referendum.

March 27 2021

Sean Clerkin, an activist, contacted police over the Indyref2 fund, in the first official complaint about the SNP’s finances to others. Other complaints are later submitted to Police Scotland.

May 6 2021

The SNP wins the Holyrood election, but does not secure a majority after winning 64 out of 129 seats. Ms Sturgeon said the fourth consecutive victory for her party was “historic and extraordinary”.

May 29 2021

Douglas Chapman quit as SNP treasurer, having only taken up the role six months earlier. He complained that he never “received the support of financial information required to carry out the fiduciary duties”. Two days later, Joanna Cherry quit the SNP ruling body.

Story continues

Colin Beattie SNP Scotland politics arrest timeline former first minister Indyref2 controversy - UNPIXS

June 3 2021

Mr Beattie returned as SNP treasurer after Ms Sturgeon said she was “not concerned” about her party’s finances and that “every penny” of the crowdfunder for independence would be spent on a referendum campaign.

June 20 2021

Mr Murrell loaned the SNP £107,620 to “assist with cashflow” a day after the party’s ruling body meets to discuss funding for Indyref2. Mr Beattie said that he and Mr Murrell have “responsibility for managing cashflow and ensuring that all liabilities are met”.

July 13 2021

Police Scotland launched Operation Branchform. Officers had received complaints from seven people and began the investigation after talks with prosecutors.

Aug 11 2022

The SNP declared Mr Murrell’s loan a year late to the Electoral Commission, the party’s first late declaration since coming to power in 2007. The SNP originally claimed that it did not believe it had to disclose the details of the arrangement.

September 2022

Johnston Carmichael, the SNP’s longstanding auditor, resigned. But this was not revealed until Mr Murrell’s arrest seven months later.

Feb 6 2023

Ms Sturgeon said she “can’t recall exactly” when she first knew her husband gave her party a six-figure loan to help bail out its finances.

She said: “Look, my husband is an individual and he will take decisions about what he does with resources that belong to him in line with that, and I’m standing here as First Minister and that is what I’ll answer for.”

Feb 15 2023

Ms Sturgeon resigned as first minister, saying she knows “in my head and in my heart” it was time to quit after eight years in charge. She admitted to navigating “choppy waters” in the run-up to her resignation, but said her decision was based on “a deeper and longer-term assessment”.

April 5 2023

Mr Murrell was arrested at the home he shared with Ms Sturgeon in Glasgow. Officers searched the property and the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh. He was later released without charge pending further investigation.

April 8 2023

Ms Sturgeon broke her silence and vowed to “get on with life and my job” after her husband’s arrest. Speaking outside her home near Glasgow, she said in a brief statement that the past few days were “obviously difficult”.

April 9 2023

Police seized a motorhome from the home of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother. The £110,000 Niesmann+Bischoff camper van sat outside the property for two years before it was seized. SNP sources later claimed it was meant to be used as a “battle bus” during the pandemic.

April 18 2023

Mr Beattie was arrested and questioned by detectives. He was released without charge pending further investigation, but later quits as party treasurer.

June 11 2023

Ms Sturgeon was arrested “as a suspect” by police investigating the SNP’s finances. Police Scotland said that she was in custody and questioned by detectives in connection with the ongoing investigation into “the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”. She was later released without charge pending further investigation.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said that she “has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.