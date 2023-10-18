Timeline set out for Leominster town centre improvement

Work to upgrade a Herefordshire high street and town square will begin in the new year, councillors have said.

The work in Leominster High Street and Corn Square should be completed by summer 2024, according to the local authority.

New, wider pavements and resurfacing will feature.

The work has been put back to allow businesses in Corn Square and the town centre to stay open during the Christmas period.

Councillor Graham Biggs, cabinet member for economy and growth at Herefordshire Council, said: "We're acutely aware of the pressures faced by small businesses across Herefordshire and where possible we will always seek to minimise the impact of street works especially at peak times such as Christmas."

Original proposals had included the pedestrianisation of the square to allow for events to be held, plus efforts to reduce traffic entering the high street during the day, but that had since been changed after feedback, he added.

"Due to feedback received during the consultation earlier this year there will be no immediate changes to the current parking or traffic arrangements.

"We can confirm that no formal decision on this has been taken by Herefordshire Council and nor will it be until a full consultation with residents, businesses and local stakeholders has taken place."

