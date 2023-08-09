TIMELINE-From prized startup to possible bankruptcy: WeWork's tumultuous path

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Flexible workspace provider WeWork on Tuesday warned of a bankruptcy risk after reporting yet another quarterly loss, in a stunning reversal of fortunes for what was once one of the world's most valuable startups. Founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in 2010, WeWork had a tumultuous path to become a publicly-listed company. Below is a timeline of notable WeWork developments since mid-2019: Aug 2019 WeWork filed for an initial public offering (IPO) and published detailed financial statements that showed it lost almost $700 million in the first half of 2019 while doubling its revenue. Sep 2019 WeWork said it planned to proceed with an investor roadshow for its IPO despite concerns over the valuation it could achieve in a listing. Sep 2019 WeWork said it planned to list its stock on the Nasdaq and announced changes to its corporate governance, including curbs in the voting power of CEO Adam Neumann. Sep 2019 Co-founder Neumann agreed to resign as CEO, bowing to pressure from some investors. Sep 2019 WeWork filed to withdraw its IPO as the potential valuation dropped as low as $10 billion, from $47 billion in January 2019. Nov 2019 WeWork said it would lay off around 2,400 employees globally, as it sought to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business. Feb 2020 WeWork named real estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO. Mar 2021 WeWork disclosed in a presentation to prospective investors that it had lost $3.2 billion in 2020. Mar 2021 WeWork agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp Oct 2021 WeWork went public via a SPAC deal. May 2022 WeWork appointed Andre Fernandez as its chief financial officer, replacing Benjamin Dunham. Nov 2022 WeWork said it would exit about 40 underperforming U.S. locations. Jan 2023 WeWork said it would cut about 300 roles globally as part of efforts to cut back on underperforming locations. Mar 2023 WeWork struck deals to cut debt by about $1.5 billion and extend the date of some maturities, in a bid to preserve cash as it felt the heat of mass layoffs on its business. Apr 2023 WeWork received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange, as its stock closed below $1 on average over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. May 2023 WeWork said CEO Sandeep Mathrani would step down, effective May 26. May 2023 CFO Andre Fernandez said he would resign on June 1, less than a year into the role. Aug 2023 WeWork raised "substantial" doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, and said three board members had stepped down. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)