Timeline of Margaret Ferrier’s movements after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has admitted travelling to Parliament despite being required to self-isolate with coronavirus symptoms and then riding on a train to Scotland after testing positive.

She was suspended by her party after publicly disclosing her behaviour on Thursday but multiple questions about her actions remain outstanding.

Here the PA news agency looks at the timeline of events based on numerous accounts:

– Saturday September 26

Ms Ferrier said this was when she experienced “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 in the afternoon and took a test. She did not state where she was when she fell ill or whether she initially began isolating.

– Monday September 28

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier apologised for travelling to London to debate the coronavirus response (Jane Barlow/PA)

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West said she was “feeling much better” so took a train to Parliament in London.

At 7.15pm, she gave a four-minute speech in the House of Commons during a debate on coronavirus.

Ms Ferrier received a positive result for coronavirus, by her account. But she did not state whether she received the diagnosis before or after addressing MPs.

– Tuesday September 29

Ms Ferrier said she boarded a train in the morning without seeking advice but began self-isolating when she returned home in Scotland.

– Wednesday September 30

She informed the SNP whip of her test in the afternoon, according to the House of Commons.

– Thursday October 1

Ms Ferrier reported herself to Police Scotland.

She released a statement saying she was “very sorry for my mistake” and acknowledging she should have self-isolated while awaiting her test result.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford suspends the whip from Ms Ferrier amid widespread calls for her to go.