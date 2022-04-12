TIMELINE-Lockdown party allegations facing UK PM Johnson

·5 min read

(Adds Johnson to be fined)

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak are to receive fines for breaching strict coronavirus lockdown rules, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Police have been investigating 12 gatherings at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

Below is a timeline of the party reports and what Johnson has said about them:

Nov. 30 - First lockdown Christmas party report

The Mirror newspaper reports that Christmas parties took place in government offices, including Johnson's own in Downing Street, in December 2020, when such gatherings were banned.

Later media reports include a photo of Johnson hosting an online Christmas quiz for his staff, seated alongside an official draped in tinsel.

Dec. 1 - Johnson denial

Asked by the leader of the opposition Labour Party about reports of a December 2020 Christmas party, Johnson tells parliament: "All guidance was followed completely in No. 10."

Dec. 7 - Video of staff joking about party

ITV News publishes a leaked video showing Johnson's staff laughing and joking during a mock news conference over how to explain a gathering in Downing Street.

In the video, Allegra Stratton, then Johnson's press secretary, says: "This fictional party was a business meeting, and it was not socially distanced."

Dec. 8 - Johnson apologises, aide resigns

Johnson tells parliament: "I apologise unreservedly for the offence that (the Stratton clip) has caused up and down the country, and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

"I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken... if those rules were broken, there will be disciplinary action for all those involved."

Stratton resigns.

Dec. 9 - Details of inquiry published

The government says Britain's top civil servant, Simon Case, will lead an inquiry into three alleged gatherings. After additional media reports, it is broadened to cover further gatherings.

Dec. 17 - Lead investigator steps down

Case steps down after reports that an event was held in his own office. The government says the investigation will be concluded by Gray.

Dec. 19 - Garden party photo published

The Guardian newspaper publishes a photograph of Johnson and more than a dozen others drinking wine in the Downing Street garden that it said was taken during lockdown on May 15, 2020.

Dec. 20 - Johnson says garden party was work

"Those were people at work talking about work," Johnson said when asked about the Guardian picture.

Jan. 10 - Party invitation from Johnson's aide published

ITV publishes an email sent by Johnson's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over 100 Downing Street employees on May 20, 2020, inviting them "after what has been an incredibly busy period... (to) some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening ... and bring your own booze!"

ITV said around 40 staff gathered, including Johnson and his partner Carrie, even though at the time social mixing between households was limited to two people outdoors.

Jan. 12 - PM says he attended lockdown gathering

Johnson tells parliament he attended a gathering on May 20, 2020, in the Downing Street garden and apologises.

"When I went into that garden... to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event," he said. His press secretary says he did not see Reynolds' email.

The Times newspaper cites Conservative lawmakers saying Johnson later told them he did not believe he had personally done anything wrong and said "we're taking hits for something we don't deserve".

Jan. 13 - Police decline to investigate gatherings

British police say they will not investigate the Downing Street gatherings unless Gray's inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences.

Jan. 14 - PM apologises to Buckingham Palace

Johnson's office apologises to Queen Elizabeth after it emerged staff partied late into the night in Downing Street on the eve of her husband Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when mixing indoors was banned. Johnson was at his country residence that day, his spokesman says.

One of those parties was a leaving event for James Slack, a former director of communications, who apologises and says the gathering "should not have happened at the time that it did".

Jan. 17 - Former aide says Johnson knew about May 2020 party

Dominic Cummings, a former senior adviser to Johnson, says he is willing to "swear under oath" the prime minister knew about the May 20, 2020, party.

Cummings says he and at least one other adviser told Reynolds the drinks should not go ahead and that this warning was sent via email. According to Cummings, Reynolds said he would check with Johnson if he was happy for the drinks to go ahead, and he is sure Reynolds did so.

Jan. 24 - Report of Johnson 2020 birthday gathering

ITV News says up to 30 people attended a June 19, 2020, birthday event for Johnson at 10 Downing Street at which he was presented with a cake while his wife led staff in a chorus of 'Happy Birthday'. Johnson's office confirm staff gathered briefly after a meeting but dispute it was a party.

Jan. 25 - Police say they are now investigating

London's Metropolitan Police say have begun investigating "a number of events" that took place in Downing Street and other government departments after receiving information from Gray's inquiry.

The Cabinet Office says Gray's inquiry will continue.

March 29 - Police say they will issue first 20 fines

Police said that an initial 20 fines would be issued over the gatherings and further fines were possible.

April 12 - Government confirms Johnson and Sunak to be fined

Police say the total number of fines to be issued is now more than 50, and a spokesperson for Johnson says the prime minister and Sunak have been notified by police they will be fined. (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans, Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Matthews, Maple Leafs not short on incentive heading down the stretch

    Auston Matthews is aiming to set the highest bar possible, and the Maple Leafs are quietly doing the same.