Timeline: The life and death of former Kansas City Chiefs player Junior Siavii

David Hudnall
2 min read
  Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
The life and death of Junior Siavii: A timeline

Nov. 14, 1978

Junior Siavii is born in Pago Pago in American Samoa.

1997

Graduates from Tafuna High School, a star of the football team.

1998

Moves to Salt Lake City, Utah, hoping to play college football. But the enticement is a scam.

1999-2003:

Plays for various Western schools, including Dixie State College, Butte College and finally the University of Oregon.

April 24, 2004

The Kansas City Chiefs choose him to play defensive tackle with the 36th pick of the NFL draft.

Sept. 12, 2004

He debuts with the Chiefs in the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Later he suffers a sprain, misses four games and never starts that season.

Aug. 14, 2005

On a Saturday night during training camp, Siavii and teammate Greg Wesley are arrested during an altercation at a Minneapolis nightclub. He pleads guilty to a misdemeanor and must perform 80 hours of community service.

Aug. 2006

The Chiefs cut Siavii from the team. He does not play in the 2006, 2007 or 2008 NFL seasons.

2009

He signs with the Dallas Cowboys and plays 16 games, but is cut the next year.

2010

He signs with the Seattle Seahawks and plays his best NFL season, until a neck injury ends his career.

2011-2017

Back in Kansas City, health issues mount: anxiety, depression, chronic pain. He participates in a study on brain injuries and the effects of CTE on NFL players.

2018-2019

He is arrested several times in eastern Jackson County for offenses such as DWI, drug possession and resisting arrest, including leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Aug. 24, 2019

Armed with a handgun, he is tased three times while resisting arrest in Independence. He’s charged with three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms. He is jailed with no bond.

November 16, 2019

Federal prosecutors add more charges, accusing him of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. He is sent to a Leavenworth facility to await trial.

2020-2021

The complications of the pandemic, his additional charges, and extra time required for discovery related to potential CTE issues delay the trial. By the end of 2021, it is scheduled for June 2022.

Dec. 17, 2021

He is transferred to the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, still awaiting trial.

Jan. 13, 2022

Junior Siavvii is found unresponsive in his prison cell and is pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was 43.

March 13, 2022

Two months later, family and attorneys are still awaiting word on the cause of death.

