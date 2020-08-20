Timeline: How the A-level and GCSE exam grading fiasco led to record results

Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students have received their exam results following a major Government U-turn on the way grades are awarded.

The change in grading, from a controversial algorithm devised by exams regulator Ofqual to teachers’ predicted grades, has seen the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top marks surge to a record high in England.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the awarding of the GCSE and regraded A-level results on Thursday:

– Wednesday March 18

Boris Johnson announces that schools and colleges in England will close from March 20 to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the UK.

View photos Boris Johnson (Anthony Devlin/PA) More

A-level and GCSE exams are cancelled, but the Prime Minister says there are plans for students to receive their qualifications.

– Friday March 20

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announces that students will be given grades based on teacher assessments for each subject, which will then be submitted to the exam boards.

The Department for Education claims the calculated grades will be “indistinguishable from those provided in other years”.

View photos Gavin Williamson (Stefan Rousseau/PA) More

– Friday April 3

Ofqual instructs teachers to provide grades that reflect “fair, objective and carefully considered” judgments of the results they believe each student would have been most likely to achieve.

If the grading judgments appear to be more severe or generous than others, exam boards will adjust them, the regulator says.

– Friday July 10

The Commons Education Select Committee warns that pupils could miss out on the results they deserve as the appeal process risks being “unfair” for disadvantaged students.

– Tuesday July 21

Qfqual says GCSE and A-level students’ results are likely to be higher than in previous years.

The regulator says that if the teacher-assessed grades had not been adjusted through the standardisation process, this year’s results would have been 12 percentage points better than in 2019 at A-level and nine points at GCSE.

View photos Students receive their A-level results (Stefan Rousseau/PA) More

Story continues