Timeline: The journey of Trump’s classified documents

WASHINGTON − The Department of Justice's long-running investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home came to an end Thursday with an indictment filed in Federal District Court in Miami.

Federal agents had seized hundreds of classified records in August of last year from Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Florida, following allegations that the former president took classified records from the White House after leaving office. Trump has denounced the investigation saying he was entitled to take the records.

According to the Presidential Records Act, all documents from the end of Trump’s tenure in the White House − which are considered part of federal property − should be transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a timeline of the movement of the classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago:

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Jan. 14, 2021 - Leaving the White House

People move boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building inside the White House complex on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Movers are photographed wheeling boxes outside of the White House and loading moving trucks six days before Trump’s last day in office.

Jan. 18, 2021 - Moving trucks spotted in Florida

CBS Miami reports at least two moving trucks arrive at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Jan. 20, 2021- Trump heads to Mar-a-Lago

A moving truck is parked outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Jan. 18, 2021.

Trump leaves the White House and travels to Mar-a-Lago. White House aides are spotted carrying boxes onto Marine One before Trump departs the White House for the last time.

May 6, 2021 - Archives notices items missing

The National Archives discovers documents are missing from the items received from the Trump administration when he left office. It requests the records from Trump, writing in an email: “There are also now certain paper/textual records that we cannot account for. We therefore need your immediate assistance to ensure that NARA receives all Presidential records as required by the Presidential Records Act.”

The email, from the archives General Counsel Gary Stern, cites specific missing documents, including correspondence between Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, the letter that former President Barack Obama left for Trump on his first day in office and two dozen boxes of original presidential records stored in the residence of the White House.

National Archives: Donald Trump removed classified documents from the White House

January 2022 - Trump returns 15 boxes of records

This photo shows an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Trump’s team returns 15 boxes of documents stored at the Mar-a-Lago estate to the National Archives for review. The archives found 14 of the 15 boxes contained classified materials.

The documents include correspondence with the North Korean leader that Trump described as “love letters” and the letter from Obama.

The boxes also include 184 unique documents bearing classification markings including 67 documents marked “confidential,” 92 documents marked “secret,” and 25 documents marked “top secret."

Jan. 31, 2022 - Archives finds torn-up records

Archives releases a statement saying some of the documents received had been torn up by the former president.

“As has been reported in the press since 2018, White House records management officials during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records,” according to the agency’s statement. “These were turned over to the National Archives at the end of the Trump Administration, along with a number of torn-up records that had not been reconstructed by the White House.”

Story continues

Graphics: How Biden's case differs from Trump's classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

Feb. 7, 2022 - 15 boxes of records return to D.C.

People walk up the steps of the National Archives on Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington.

Archives releases a statement saying the administration arranged for the transport of 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago to the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Feb. 18, 2022 - DOJ gets involved

The National Archives contacts the Department of Justice related to classified materials found in the 15 boxes.

David Ferriero, the national archivist, writes in a letter: “Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice.”

More: Are 'more serious' legal woes ahead for Trump? Experts say NYC case may be least of his worries

June 3, 2022 - Justice Department receives records

The Justice Department receives an envelope from a Trump attorney at Mar-a-Lago with 38 documents − 17 marked top secret, 16 marked secret and five marked confidential.

DOJ also receives a signed certification from Trump attorney Christina Bobb attesting that there was a “diligent search” and no more classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago.

Aug. 8, 2022 - DOJ searches Mar-a-Lago

Secret Service agents stand at the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI issued warrants Aug. 8.

The Justice Department searches Mar-a-Lago for additional documents.

FBI agents find more than 100 classified documents and 20 boxes of items from the Palm Beach estate that included 11 sets of classified documents.

Some documents are marked top secret, including one set deemed “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” an abbreviation for “top secret/sensitive compartmented information.”

September 2022 - FBI finds more than 11,000 government documents

A letter from acting archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall to former President Donald Trump's legal team is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The letter details that the National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier in 2022.

FBI agents seize more than 11,000 government documents and photographs in the Mar-a-Lago raid in addition to hundreds of classified records.

Other items found in the search include:

Overall, 31 confidential documents, 54 "secret" documents and 18 "top secret."

48 empty folders with classified banners

42 folders marked "return to staff secretary/military aide"

More than 11,000 government documents or pictures without classification markings

Nearly 1,673 magazines, newspapers or press clippings

19 articles of clothing or gift items

33 books

Trump records investigation: From early red flags to the search at Mar-a-Lago

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Timeline of Trump documents: From the White House to Mar-a-Lago