A Timeline of Hayley Erbert's Health Scare and Her Ongoing Recovery

Derek Hough's wife is on her road to recovery after she was hospitalized for a cranial hematoma and underwent an emergency surgery on Dec. 7, 2023

Steven Simione/Getty Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough.

Hayley Erbert is on her road to recovery.

Derek Hough announced in mid-December that his wife was hospitalized for a cranial hematoma and underwent an emergency craniectomy after performing on their Symphony of Dance tour.

The Dancing with the Stars judge said in an Instagram post that Erbert "became disoriented and was taken to the hospital." He revealed her diagnosis and informed his followers that she required immediate medical attention, adding that "she is in stable condition."

An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull that creates pressure on the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain or by trauma such as a car crash, fall or accident.

Erbert’s intracranial hematoma was treated with a craniectomy, which is a major brain surgery. According to the Cleveland Clinic, during the procedure, doctors remove a piece of the skull to address the hematoma; the skull portion is not replaced until enough progress has been made that the doctor can replace it later in a procedure known as a cranioplasty.

Here's everything we know about Hayley Erbert's recovery so far.

Related: Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Underwent An Emergency Craniectomy — What to Know About the Brain Surgery

December 7, 2023: Derek Hough reveals Hayley Erbert was hospitalized and rushed into surgery

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough.

Hough revealed that his wife Erbert was hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery on Dec. 7, 2023. He announced on Instagram that she was being treated for a cranial hematoma — when blood collects in the skull — after experiencing symptoms while on the couple's Symphony of Dance tour.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.”

Story continues

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” Hough added.

Related: Derek Hough Reveals Wife Hayley Erbert Is Hospitalized, Underwent an 'Emergency Craniectomy' While on Tour

December 7, 2023: Julianne Hough reposts Derek Hough's announcement and asks for prayers

Julianne Hough reshared her brother's message to her Instagram Story, along with a heartfelt request from her fans. "Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek 🙏," Julianne wrote. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!❤️"

December 8, 2023: Derek Hough reveals Hayley is on a ‘long road of recovery’

Hough expressed his gratitude to all who have extended well wishes to Erbert in another Instagram post on Dec. 8. “Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us,” the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote in his update.

December 11, 2023: Alfonso Ribeiro asks followers to 'please send your prayers'

Noam Galai/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Alfonso Ribeiro, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Alfonso Ribeiro sent well wishes to the couple and asked his followers to do the same. The DWTS host posted a photo on Instagram of the couple on their wedding day, asking his followers to pray for them as Erbert recovers.

“Please send your prayers to @hayley.erbert and @derekhough and family,” Ribeiro wrote. “They mean everything to me and our family. Put love in your heart and send it to them.”



Related: Alfonso Ribeiro Asks Followers to 'Please Send Your Prayers' for Derek Hough's Wife Hayley as She Remains Hospitalized

December 15, 2023: Derek Hough says Hayley Erbert will need a skull implant

About a week after Hough shared the news of Erbert's "emergency craniectomy," he posted another update on his Instagram, along with a photo of himself and Erbert walking together on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where the couple was on a tour stop when Erbert experienced her medical emergency. In the video, Erbert wears a helmet to protect her skull where the craniectomy occurred.

“Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle,” the DWTS judge wrote. Although “Hayley is doing well,” she “still has a ways to go," he said.

Erbert will need another surgery in the next few weeks that will include a skull implant, the dancer explained. The skull implant will “replace the piece [of the skull] that was removed during the craniectomy," he continued. “It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

He concluded the post with his continued thanks to his followers who've supported them during this hardship. "We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time," he wrote.

Related: Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Will Need Skull Implant After Emergency Craniectomy: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'

December 20, 2023: Derek Hough opens up about Hayley Erbert's skull surgery

Derek Hough/ Instagram Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Hough shared that Erbert is undergoing surgery the morning of Dec. 20 to “replace a large portion of her skull” that was removed during her emergency craniectomy. He posted the update on his Instagram Story.

“I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough.”

The Dancing with the Stars judge continued, “Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you we thank you.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.